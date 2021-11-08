Monarchs' season ends in quarterfinals

For the second time this season, Aquinas Catholic went on the road to face Fremont Bergan. This time the two sides met for a spot in the NSAA Class C-2 semifinals.

The Monarchs, who lost to Bergan on Oct. 1 40-0, were more competitive the second time around, but the Knights still proved to be too much in a 38-7 final.

Bergan led 12-0 late in the first half then connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass to break the game open. In the beginning of the second half, the Knights took a pick-six to the house to make it 19-0.

After the top-ranked team in Class C-2 expanded the lead to 38-0 in the fourth quarter, Aquinas broke the shutout on a 21-yard touchdown run by John Prochaska. The senior led the Monarchs with six carries, 89 yards and the score.

Overall, the offense recorded just 156 yards of total offense and seven first downs. Aquinas punted six times and turned the ball over twice.

"We were able to move the ball some. It wasn't easy," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "It isn't a lot of offense. We blocked the edge pretty well and then they would hold us to a 3-yard gain, 3-yard gain, 3-yard gain. It was hard to get in good down and distance situations. We blocked things fair, but then they just run so well to it."

The Knights' offense gets a lot of notoriety, but Mimick said he believes defense is their strongest suit.

"They run so well. They have a really good athlete in the back end of the secondary that covers up everything. They have three really good linebackers. They are just big enough up front," he said. "They play a fair amount of kids up front. They've got a lot of seniors that play, and they run well and they're just pretty darn good on defense."

Bergan recorded 371 total yards of offense and converted 14 first downs. Michael Andel and A.J. Oltmer recorded nine tackles each, Reilly Miller tallied eight and Rowdy Truksa posted seven with two blocked kicks.

Chris Nickolite had six tackles, two for loss, and Prochaska intercepted a pass.

Mimick said the defense did a better job limiting the big play compared to the first meeting, but in the end the Knights have too many weapons.

"It basically was that we could kind of hold them in check, hold them in check and all of the sudden, they pop a 20-yard play because the quarterback can make a play. He made the throw when he's being flushed and he can run too," Mimick said. "They're a real nice offensive team, but a great defensive team."

The Monarchs conclude the 2021 season with an 8-3 record. It was the team's 30th straight winning season, 21st straight playoff appearance and the 14th straight year with a first round playoff win.

Mimick said the team met his expectations. The first six games of the season featured eventual playoff teams, and Aquinas went 4-2 in that stretch.

"Bergan is definitely the team to beat. I think they are playing a hot Ord team, and Norfolk Catholic is pretty solid. Then, the next two teams would be us and (Hartington) Cedar Catholic. We both maybe got beat by the state finalists in the quarterfinals," Mimick said. "I think we had four close games this year and we won three of the four games that were basically one touchdown games. We won our share there and we beat the teams we should. It's been a nice run."

Aquinas saw 12 seniors play their final high school football games Friday night in Nickolite, Prochaska, Curtis Humlicek, Caleb Thege, Andel, Jaxon Ondracek, Simon Kelly, Marcus Eickmeier, Truksa, Miller, Paul Buresh and Bradley Daro.

"They were really a good group that really liked football. They were very good leaders. They molded the young kids with consistency, effort and great attitudes; very unselfish group," Mimick said. "Kids had to move positions here, and there was never a complaint. Actually, one of the easier groups that I've ever had to coach. Just a really good group. We've had a lot of good groups and they're right up there with the best groups we've had."

