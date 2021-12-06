Monarchs secure first win of season against LVSS

Aquinas Catholic boys basketball went 1-1 in the first weekend of the season. The Monarchs opened the year Friday at Raymond Central and suffered a tough 50-46 defeat before bouncing back less than 24 hours later 44-36 over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Aquinas def. LVSS 44-36: It was a one-point game at halftime when the Monarchs broke the game open in the third and outscored the Raiders 23-11.

Curtis Humlicek and Krae Lavicky each ended the game in double-figures with 14 and 12 rebounds, respectively. Clayton Zavodny also chipped in with seven points.

Aquinas was 12-of-17 from the field. It knocked down eight 3-pointers, including four from Lavicky, three from Humlicek and one from Lydon DeWispelare.

Monarchs head coach Trevor Weiss said he expected LVSS would be in zone defense and forced his team to be selective.

"I thought the boys did a great job at being patient with the ball and moving the ball quickly against their zone defense to create open looks," he said.

Weiss said the players were frustrated when their shots weren't falling in the first half. At halftime he told his team to be patient and keep shooting.

"In the third quarter, we shot really well to build up a lead going into the fourth quarter," Weiss said. "It was great to get a win. These boys worked their tails off and I was happy that they got a good result."

Raymond Central def. Aquinas 50-46: The Monarchs mounted a big fourth-quarter comeback and scored 22 points in the final frame.

Aquinas trailed by seven with a couple minutes remaining. The Monarchs managed to tie the game with 20 seconds left, but the Monarchs scored on the ensuing possession to take the lead for good.

"The shots just weren't falling in the first three quarters of the game. In the fourth quarter, shot started falling for us and we started pressuring them full court, which resulted in some turnovers," Weiss said.

Aquinas had eight players score. Humlicek led the team with nine points. Zavodny and Lavicky scored eight each and Bryant Stouffer had seven.

"For being a very young and inexperienced team, we played very well against a team that returned a lot from the previous year," Weiss said. "It was disappointing not to come out with the win, but for our young players to keep fighting to give ourselves a chance at the end to win was amazing to see as a coach."

