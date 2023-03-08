The 2022-23 season didn't experience the amount of success it had hoped after returning the core of its roster from the season before.

Aquinas Catholic finished the season 2-19 with its only wins coming against Twin River on Jan. 10 and Omaha Concordia in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 26.

"We got off to a rough start and we let some games get away at the beginning of the season that we probably had a chance to win," Monarchs head coach Nate Wall said. "Then, we really got into the meat of the schedule. We were learning how to win. The Centennial Conference is a tough place to play if you have to learn by winning."

The Monarchs finished the season averaging 31.7 points per game and allowing 51.3 points per game. Compared to last season, their offensive productivity increased by two points per game while the defense allowed two more points per game.

"Our No. 1 challenge was really ourselves," Wall said. "We really had a tough time playing together and we had a tough time playing for one another. We had some good, young talent come in and we had a tough time with making that work."

A positive for the Monarchs was the amount of playing time the freshmen and sophomores received this season.

Ainsley Wollmer, Madison Vandenberg and Danica Bohuslavsky contributed as freshmen this season while sophomores Miriam Frasher and Izzie Kadavy showed their potential.

"We were starting one freshman at the end of the year and even our first player off the bench was a freshman as well, so we were able to play some young kids," Wall said. "Danica Bohuslavsky and Madison Vandenberg, both of them played extremely well and showed they were more than capable of producing in the Centennial Conference."

Vandenberg became a breakout performer for the Monarchs in the second half of the season. In the win against Twin River, Vandenberg dropped 19 points for the highest-scoring performance by any Monarch this season.

Over the final 12 games of the season, Vandenberg averaged 7.8 points per game and finished four games in double-figures.

"Madison Vandenberg is a great kid. She's a very hard worker and she's extremely coachable. She's a great team player," Wall said. "Her nickname was the microwave because she heats up so quickly. We knew she was going to score her points in a hurry and improved so much as the year went on."

Among the experienced players who had a strong season was junior Bianca Romshek. She led the team in scoring averaging 6.3 points per game.

Romshek posted three 14-point games against Twin River on Jan. 10, Concordia on Jan. 26 and against Cross County in the subdistrict semifinals on Feb. 14. The junior also scored 10 points against Hastings St. Cecilia on Dec. 15.

"Bianca (Romshek) is another outstanding kid. She was one of our captains. Bianca really wasn't interested in anything this year besides winning," Wall said. "I feel kind of bad for her that the team wasn't more successful this year because she really wanted us to be successful. She had to take on a new role this year as a point guard and I thought she handled it pretty well.

"Our defense started and ended with her. All of our defensive game plans were predicated around who Bianca's going to guard or where she was going to be located in our zone."

Aquinas graduates five players from this season's roster in Allisen Jelinek, Jocelyn Stara, Lacie Hartman, Claire Wisnieski and Toni Wachal.

Jelinek scored in eight games this season, including posting three points at Scotus Central Catholic on Feb. 2.

"Allisen Jelinek was someone whatever she needed to do to help the team, she was willing to do that," wall said. "Of all our players on the team, she would make the best coach because she's probably our smartest player. She kind of took on the role this year of getting our freshmen ready to play for the upcoming years."

Hartman scored at least five points in eight games this season, dropping a season-high eight points in back-to-back games against Twin River and Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 13.

"Another very smart player. She (Hartman) was someone that really understood what we're trying to do from a scheme standpoint coming into every game," Wall said.

Wisnieski opened the season with a 10-point performance against Raymond Central on Dec. 2. The senior scored six points in three separate games.

"First one to practice every year, last one to leave," Wall said. "Ultimate servant when it comes to her leadership and another really good kid. She (Wisnieski) was a three-year starter for us."

Stara posted a pair of six-point games against Hawkettes and Humphrey St. Francis on Feb. 7. Wachal scored seven points in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament against Wahoo Neumann on Jan. 23 for her best game of the season.

"Jocelyn Stara was a very passionate and spirited person and Toni Wachal was someone who absolutely did the best she could every game," Wall said.

After four seasons in charge of the Monarch girls basketball program, Wall said he submitted his resignation. In his first season, Aquinas won 11 games in 2019-20. Since then, the Monarchs recorded 10 wins over the last three seasons combined.

"I'm most proud of those who did welcome me into the community and I have created some lifelong friendship with some staff members and fellow coaches at Aquinas as well as some players as well," Wall said. "I'm extremely proud of how classy we were on the court and how hard we did play when we were on the court."