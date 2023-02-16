The Aquinas Catholic wrestling team had a successful Friday and Saturday claiming an NSAA Class D District 1 title in Pender and advancing 10 individuals to the state meet in Omaha starting Thursday.

As a team, the Monarchs made history by tying the state Class D record of 28 pins in a single district championship. The Monarchs are now tied with 2014 Amherst.

Six Aquinas wrestlers were able to advance with gold after Grady Romshek, Jakob Kaven, Kelby Coufal, Jacob Moravec, Calib Svoboda and Josiah Brezina all finished in first.

Romshek (39-2) opened with a bye and then won three matches on pins at 42 seconds, 1:19 and finally a pin in the 106-pound first-place match at 4:45.

This will be Romshek's third time at the state meet, he finished sixth last year.

Jakob (42-5) started with a bye before winning his final three matches via 5-4, 9-5 decisions and a 6-4 sudden victory in the 126-pound first-place match.

Jakob finished as a runner-up the past two years this will be his third trip to state.

Coufal (42-3) won his first four matches with pins at 1:04, 1:41, 2:00 and 2:43. He would then win gold in the 145-pound first-place match in a 6-0 decision.

Coufal went to state for the first time last year and went 1-2.

Moravec (38-3) won all four matches he competed in starting with pins at 36 seconds, 1:07 and 1:06. To earn his gold he would pull out a 10-6 decision in the 152-pound first-place match.

This will be Moravec's first time competing at state.

Svoboda (32-5) started with a bye and then won three matches via pinfalls at 33 seconds, 57 seconds and his longest match was the 220-pound first-place match which last 90 seconds.

Svoboda will compete for a second time at state after going 1-2 last year.

Brezina (37-3) won all three matches he took part in starting with a 23-second pin and then a pin at 1:58. His final match of the weekend was in the 285-pound first place match which he won via pin in 24 seconds.

The other four medalists were Symon Kastl, Trent Mefford, Zander Kavan and AJ Oltmer.

Kastl (11-22) is a first-time state qualifier following a 106-pound fourth-place finish Saturday. Kastl had two byes, two losses and two wins over the weekend.

Mefford (24-14) started with a bye, then lost followed by three straight wins. He would fall in the 120-pound fourth-place match in 40 seconds. This will be Meffords first time competing at state.

Zander (33-10) qualified for his fourth state appearance, he took fifth last year. He finished second in the 126-pound bracket after opening with a bye and winning two straight before losing in the first place match.

Oltmer (16-6) is also a first-time state qualifier following a fourth-place finish in the 182-pound bracket. He opened with a bye the split his final four matches.