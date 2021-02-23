Monarchs show heart in fight to runner-up trophy

OMAHA - Five Monarch wrestlers earned a spot on the state podium, three wrestled for a title and two others came back through the consolation round unbeaten at the 2021 Class C NSAA state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
It was a team performance that just about matched what coach Roy Emory saw as the group's overall potential. Many times it might have been enough for a state championship. But Central City failed to cooperate and went slightly beyond expectations to raise a team trophy.
The Bison won the fourth tournament championship in team history behind six medalists - three state champions, a runner-up, fifth and sixth.
Two from Aquinas definitely walked away frustrated, but coach Roy Emory said there was no shame in taking second place. Aquinas was the runner-up for the third time ever, brought home a seventh state trophy and looked ahead to 2022 when the Monarchs figure to be right back near the top of the scoreboard.
"The kids fought as hard as they could. They battled the whole weekend. I'm really proud of them," Emory said. It's great to come home with a trophy. We actually scored about the number of points we thought we would and Central City kind of went above. They wrestled a great tournament and went above."
Freshman Jakob Kavan (113 pounds) and juniors Hunter Vandenberg (138) and Christopher Nickolite (145) each made a run to Saturday night and wrestled in front of a state TV audience. For Kavan and Vandenberg, it was their first time under the big lights with a championship on the line. They faced foes from Central City and could have potentially turned the team scoring race in the Monarchs' favor but were denied the gold medal.
Kavan, ranked No. 5 by the coaches association, faced Cole Kunz, the No. 2 guy in the division, and lost a tough 4-3 decision in the ultimate tiebreaker. Kunz totaled three points on a takedown and escape; Kavan matched him on two escapes and an illegal hold penalty.
At 3-3 in sudden victory time, Kavan had the best shot and opportunity to win but couldn't quite finish the move. Both rode out the other in the two overtime periods. Kunz escaped just about midway through the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker.
Vandenberg and another Kunz, this time older brother Dyson, wrestled to a 7-3 final score for the Central City senior. His three takedowns were the only offensive moves of the match. That duo was No. 1 and No. 2.
Nickolite, after a loss to Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, was back in the championship. This time there was no history standing in the way. Krolikowski was the focus of the final round a year ago as he went for his fourth title. He seemed the obvious pick, but Nickolite walked determined to the back after the loss, certain it was a match he could of won.
This time he did, 4-3 over Brady Thompson of O'Neill. Like his semifinal match, Nickolite led almost the entire way before his opponent created a late takedown. Nickolite escaped with less than a minute to go and held on the rest of the way.
Finishing their careers no doubt frustrated but no less worthy of appreciation were seniors Zach Zitek (126) and Nolan Eller (160). Zitek won by fall and major decision before a semifinal loss to eventual champion Chris Williams of Valentine. An 8-2 and 13-2 major followed and put Zitek back on the medal stand in third. Eller won by pin, dropped his quarterfinal match 5-1 to the eventual state champ then won four in a row (two pins and two majors) to get to a bronze medal.
Without a shot at a state championship, that duo quickly refocused on performing for team success. Emory couldn't have been prouder of the way they finished their careers.
"That's huge. That's two kids were deserving of being champions," he said. "They're championship-level competitors, had great careers, disappointed they weren't wrestling in the finals but showed a lot of character and a lot of heart to come back through and do it for the team. They did what they could; great leaders all year long."
Sophomore Grady Romshek (106), sophomore Zander (Kavan), senior Noah Scott (132), junior Ethan Schmid (152), junior Michael Andel (182) and senior Coy Meysenburg (220) walked away empty-handed but not without the appreciation of their coach.
Scott and Meysenburg, along with Zitek and Eller, have helped the program maintain its lofty standards of success. Those back in the room next year will have the same responsibility. Four state competitors, two runners-up and a champ plus other hungry non-state qualifiers give Aquinas an excellent shot at earning its fifth state title in 2022.
"Our three finalists are all coming back, along with a core group of other guys," Emory said. So, we've got some work to do, we've got to get better, but they'll do it; we'll be back," Emory said. "We have four real good seniors, but we have a lot of kids back and a lot that weren't even in the varsity lineup that are tough. We'll be pretty tough to be again next year."