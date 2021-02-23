Monarchs show heart in fight to runner-up trophy

Kavan, ranked No. 5 by the coaches association, faced Cole Kunz, the No. 2 guy in the division, and lost a tough 4-3 decision in the ultimate tiebreaker. Kunz totaled three points on a takedown and escape; Kavan matched him on two escapes and an illegal hold penalty.

At 3-3 in sudden victory time, Kavan had the best shot and opportunity to win but couldn't quite finish the move. Both rode out the other in the two overtime periods. Kunz escaped just about midway through the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker.

Vandenberg and another Kunz, this time older brother Dyson, wrestled to a 7-3 final score for the Central City senior. His three takedowns were the only offensive moves of the match. That duo was No. 1 and No. 2.

Nickolite, after a loss to Gage Krolikowski of Valentine, was back in the championship. This time there was no history standing in the way. Krolikowski was the focus of the final round a year ago as he went for his fourth title. He seemed the obvious pick, but Nickolite walked determined to the back after the loss, certain it was a match he could of won.

This time he did, 4-3 over Brady Thompson of O'Neill. Like his semifinal match, Nickolite led almost the entire way before his opponent created a late takedown. Nickolite escaped with less than a minute to go and held on the rest of the way.