Monarchs softball starts season 3-0, its best start in a decade

Aquinas Catholic softball sprinted out of the gates through its first three games of the 2022 season, outscoring its opponents 31-1 in three wins.

On Thursday, the Monarchs defeated Wilber Clatonia 8-1 and Raymond Central 11-0 in David City. Aquinas shut out Southern/Diller-Odell Saturday with an 11-0 win.

Claire Wisnieski and Jordyn Bohuslavsky led the team with five hits each over the first three games. Wisnieski hit two homes and drove in seven runs. Bohuslavsky hit a team-high three doubles.

Bianca Romshek scored six runs, the most of any Monarch. Lacie Hartman and Bohuslavsky crossed home four times.

In the circle, Brooklyn Stutzman has pitched all 12 innings. She allowed just one unearned run on four hits. The sophomore struck out 26 hitters and walked eight.

For the first time in a decade, the Monarchs opened the season 3-0. On Tuesday, they hosted the reigning Class C state champions Wahoo Neumann. Aquinas will be back on the diamond Saturday at the West Point GACC Invite.

Aquinas 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 0 (Saturday): The Monarchs plated three runs in the first and second innings and five in the fourth to complete a run-rule victory.

The top four hitters in the Aquinas lineup, Romshek, Hartman, Wisnieski and Bohuslavsky, combined to hit 8 for 12 with eight runs and six RBIs. Mackenzie Kobza also recorded a two-hit game as Veronica Reimers, Kobza and Karmen Karpisek drove in one run each.

In the circle, Stutzman threw a complete game shutout allowing three hits. She walked one and struck out nine.

Hartman opened the scoring lining an RBI single to center field scoring Romshek. Aquinas grew the lead to three runs on a passed ball and a Reimers RBI sac fly.

In the second, a two-run Southern/Diller-Odell error and a Wisnieski RBI double increased the advantage to 6-0. After a Hartman single in the fourth, Wisnieski launched a 2-1 pitch over the center field fence to put the Monarchs ahead 8-0.

Later in the freeman, Kobza singled home Bohuslavsky, Karpisek doubled home Lilly Collins and Karpisek scored on a double steal for the 11th run.

Aquinas 8, Wilber-Clatonia 1 (Thursday): In the season opener, Aquinas scored in every inning as it scored eight runs on nine hits. Eight Monarchs recorded one hit with Bohuslavsky recording two hits.

Wisnieski, Bohuslavsky, Kobza and Stutzman drove in one run each. Bohuslavsky scored twice while five Monarchs scored once.

Stutzman tossed five innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, walking five and striking out 11 Wolverines.

Wisnieski's first-inning RBI single plated the first run of the year for Aquinas as she drove in Romshek. Aquinas tacked on two runs in the second on an RBI single by Danica Bohuslavsky and a passed ball.

A Wolverine reached base in the third on a fielding error and she came around to score two batters later on a ground out.

Aquinas increased the lead to 5-1 on an RBI single by Stutzman and Kobza scoring on a passed ball. In the fourth, it took an 8-1 lead on a Jordyn RBI double, a passed ball and a Kobza RBI ground out.

Aquinas 12, Raymond Central 0 (Thursday): Stutzman threw a three-inning no-hitter in the second game of the triangular. She walked two batters and struck out six Mustangs.

At the plate, Wisnieski hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Karpisek and Hartman drove in two runs each on one hit.

In the first inning, Aquinas hit back-to-back home runs after Romshek led off the game with a walk. Hartman hit a two-run home run to center and Wisnieski crushed a 3-0 pitch to center to make it 3-0.

An error and a passed ball in the second led to two more Aquinas runs. It closed out the game in the third thanks to seven runs scoring.

Aquinas opened the inning with three straight walks with Collins scoring on a passed ball. Karpisek lined a two-run double to center, scoring Reimers and Ainsley Wollmer. A passed ball made it 9-0.

Sydney Hartman scored on a passed ball and Wisnieski hit the walk-off two-run single to secure the victory.