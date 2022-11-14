Monarchs still chasing elusive state appearance

Aquinas Catholic fell one win short of accomplishing its ultimate goal of qualifying for the state tournament.

The Monarchs lost games two and three of the Class C-8 district final against Milford, which sent the Eagles to Hastings.

Despite the disappointing finish to the season, Monarchs head coach Paul Gahan still categorized the year as a success after a 21-10 season. It was a six-win improvement from 2021.

"It was a step closer to our ultimate goal is to get to the state tournament. We had that reach in our grasp after winning the first game in the district final," Gahan said. "I'm a believer that it just wasn't meant to be. It just didn't happen for us, but not because of a lack of effort. The effort was there. The girls gave it a good effort."

Gahan said the biggest improvement they made from last year to this year was the defense. Aquinas finished the year with .932 fielding percentage committing just 36 errors.

"Our defense was really solid the entire year," he said. "I think we had 30 fewer errors this year than last year, that's a pretty significant improvement."

Claire Wisnieski, Veronica Reimers and Jordyn Bohuslavsky led the high-powered Monarchs offense, which averaged 7.3 runs per game this season.

Wisnieski hit .427 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and 28 runs scored, earning the senior a spot on the Omaha World-Herald Class C All-State First Team and the Lincoln Journal Star Class C All-State Second Team.

Reimers was named to the World-Herald and Journal Star Class C All-State Second Team after posting a .385 batting average, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 38 stolen bases in 40 attempts.

"Their drive to compete and to play their best and to win," Gahan said. "I think they just really showed a good spirit of competition and how to be a good teammate, how to be a good leader, all those kind of things wrapped up into one good ballplayer."

Bohuslavsky led the Monarchs with .483 batting average and 1.331 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The junior ended the year with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 27 runs scored. She was also named All-State Honorable Mention by both the World-Herald and Journal Star.

Brooklyn Stutzman started 29 games in the circle for Aquinas and was named to both All-State Honorable Mention teams. In her sophomore season, Stutzman posted a 19-10 record with a 3.32 earned run average Stutzman struck out 195 batters and walked 75.

"Brooklyn (Stutzman) had a good year. She works hard on her craft," Gahan said. "She has a pitching coach and she's always trying to fine-tune her pitches and try to learn new pitches. She had a good year and hopefully an even better year next year."

The Monarchs graduate four seniors from this year's squad in Wisnieski, Reimers, outfielder Lacie Hartman and first baseman Mackenzie Kobza.

Hartman was named All-State Honorable Mention by both papers after recording a .325 batting average, four home runs and 20 RBIs. Kobza played in 30 of the team's 31 games driving in 11 runs.

While Aquinas will have to replace a lot of production, Gahan is excited about those returning with Bohuslavsky leading the charge on offense. Junior Bianca Romshek, sophomore Karmen Karpisek and freshman Danica Bohuslavsky will look to take the next step.

"Danica (Bohuslavsky) was just a freshman and Danica played I thought very well as a freshman at second base. As a hitter, she really came along. She hit close to .370 as a freshman, which is really good. I look forward to her getting better. She's a competitor," Gahan said. "Karmen (Karpisek) really impressed me this year. She really worked on nutrition and conditioning. She's a really good outfielder, so we'll probably move her to center field or left field next year. She's got some pop in her bat, so look forward to continue to get better in that area too.

"Jordyn had a huge year for us at the plate and in the field. She was really good as the shortstop this year. Her defense improved pretty significantly from last year. She had a bounce-back year at the plate. I look for her to have a huge senior year and Bianca (Romshek) too. Bianca's capable of hitting really well. She should be poised to have a really strong senior year next year."

The state contention window remains open for the Monarchs, Gahan said.

"I'm really excited about next season. Even though we're losing all these good, productive seniors, there's a lot to look forward to next year as far as I'm concerned. We have a pitcher and catcher coming back. I think our infield is going to be strong," Gahan said. "Outfield we've got some holes to fill for sure, but we got a lot of talent as well. When you lose all these players, that leaves opportunities for other players. It's a matter of them stepping up and taking advantage of those opportunities. I don't see any reason why we shouldn't be back in a district final next year."