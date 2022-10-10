Monarchs suffer heartbreaking district final defeat at Milford

MILFORD - Aquinas Catholic softball was on the cusp of its first-ever state tournament berth Saturday at Welch Field in Milford.

The Monarchs took game one of the Class C-8 district final 7-4, resulting in the team needing to win one of two games to book a trip to Hastings.

However, Milford starting pitcher Riley Springer silenced the Aquinas offense in games two and three as the Eagles won 5-3 and 3-0 to claim the district championship.

"We had a great season," Monarchs head coach Paul Gahan said. "It just didn't go our way (today)."

In games two and three, Springer pitched 14 innings allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits. The sophomore walked a pair of Monarchs and struck out nine.

"We've hit her before during the season. We were just a little bit off on our timing," Gahan said. "That's the way it goes sometimes. Milford played well, so give them credit."

Brooklyn Stutzman pitched all 20 innings in the circle for Aquinas. The sophomore was able to get the team out of multiple jams in all three games to keep the Monarchs in play. She ended district final with 12 runs allowed, 10 earned, on 20 hits with seven walks and 20 strikeouts.

"She did well. In the second two games, we just didn't produce enough runs," Gahan said. "The second game we had plenty of runners on base. We just couldn't convert those into runs and we just didn't give her quite enough runs."

It was a crushing ending for Aquinas seniors Lacie Hartman, Veronica Reimers, Claire Wisnieski and Mackenzie Kobza. All four players played an integral role in taking Aquinas to its first two district finals in program history the last two years.

They went from winning eight games as freshmen, 10 as sophomores, 15 as juniors and 21 as seniors. The 21 wins is the most in a season for the Monarchs since they won 22 in 2018.

"Our senior class was amazing, especially with Veronica (Reimers) and Claire (Wisnieski)," Gahan said. "Those girls worked so hard on their games. Great attitudes. Great work ethic and just had great careers. Really proud of them."

Wisnieski and Hartman led the Monarch offense in game one. Wisnieski hit 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Lacie Hartman recorded a three-hit game with two RBIs.

After a double steal put Milford ahead 1-0 after one, Aquinas tied it in the fourth on a solo home run by Wisnieski, her third of the postseason. In the fifth, Reimers came through with a two-out RBI single to put Aquinas in front 2-1.

One run separated the Monarchs and Eagles until Aquinas broke the game open in the seventh with five runs. Wisnieski hit a two-run single to grow the lead to 4-1. Two batters later, Hartman hit a two-run double to make it 6-1. Karmen Karpisek drove in a run on a ground out for the final Aquinas run.

Milford hit a two-run home run and an RBI single in the seventh to cut the deficit in half, but Stutzman struck out Springer looking to end the game.

Aquinas and Milford were tied 1-1 after two innings in game two before the Monarchs took the lead in the third on an error by the Eagles in left field.

The biggest hit came off the bat of Milford sophomore Aylandra Roth, who hit a three-run home run to put the Eagles ahead 4-2.

Aquinas cut the deficit to 4-3 on an RBI single by Madison Vandenburg. Lizzie Roh ran home from third in the next at-bat on a ground out from Reimers with Milford completing the double play.

Eagles senior Camille Stauffer hit a solo home run in the sixth for an insurance run. In the bottom of the sixth, Danica Bohuslavsky hit a leadoff double but failed to come home on a ground out, strikeout and pop out. Jordyn Bohuslavsky lined into a double play in the seventh to send the district final to a win-or-go-home game three.

In the final game, Aquinas mustered only three hits on a double from Wisnieski and singles from Jordyn and Karpisek.

Milford scored first on an RBI single by Stuaffer in the bottom of the first. An RBI single and error in the third increased the lead to 2-0 with the Eagles hitting a solo home run in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Aquinas had the tying run at the plate in the seventh with nobody out following a Jordyn single and Hartman reaching on an error. A pop out, strikeout and a pop out sealed the district title for Milford.

The Monarchs finished the season 21-10. Although they fell short of their goal of qualifying for state, Gahan said he hopes the returning players learn from the seniors' example.

"My message to the younger players was to learn from how these older players play, how they compete and they want to go out there to win and do their best every single day," he said. "Hopefully they can learn from that and maybe that'll be them someday."