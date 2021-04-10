Monarchs take 2 of 3 at scramble

Though no team scores were recorded, Aquinas golf took two victories and walked away the winners of the Osceola scramble on April 6.

The event included seven teams and was divided into three flights. Aquinas posted the lowest scored in three of those flights.

In Flight A, the team of Tylen and Jaylin Jakub shot 35 on the front and 33 on the back and took the win 68-71 over a team from Humphrey Saint Francis. The duo of Cedar Rapids was a distant third with a 78.

In Flight B, Cedar Rapids shot a 73 and edged out the Aquinas pairing of Noah Scott and Bradly Daro by three shots. A pairing from Riverside was third on a round of 81.

Brett Kobza and Clayton Zavodony won Flight C with a 42 on the front and 38 on the back for an 80-87 victory over a team from Cedar Rapids. Osceola was a distant third with a team that shot 110.

