Monarchs turn attention to state title after district trophy

Aquinas Catholic wrestling is two-thirds of the way to completing the triple crown. The Monarchs, who won their second straight NSAA Class C Dual Wrestling title the week prior, also won the Class C-1 district tournament Friday and Saturday at Madison High School. Now all that waits is state.

For the fifth-straight season, Aquinas returned home with the district title. The Monarchs scored 231 points, the second-most in a district tournament during the current five-year run. Aquinas tallied 232 points in 2020.

On Saturday, Aquinas had seven wrestlers crowned champions. The previous high was four last year. In total, 10 Monarchs punched their ticket to the NSAA Class C Individual Wrestling Championship, marking the fifth-straight season in which at least 10 have made it to Omaha.

"Overall, I thought we had a good district tournament. Our district had a lot of depth this year," Aquinas head coach Roy Emory said. "I thought we did a nice job of competing and staying on the attack the whole match all weekend.

"It is very important, if you want a good draw for state, to place as high as possible in districts. So we met before the finals about putting ourselves in a position to go get hardware next weekend, and they did a great job in the finals going 9-1."

Christopher Nickolite (43-0) and Hunter Vandenberg (39-4) qualified for state for the fourth time. Nickolite, a reigning state champion, won his third straight district title. Vandenberg, who secured his 150th career win by going unbeaten in Madison, claimed first place for the second straight season.

Of the 10 state qualifiers, seven are returning to Omaha. Jakob Kavan (41-4), a state runner-up last year, and Michael Andel (40-4) won second straight district titles. Grady Romshek (34-9), who claimed second last year at districts, finished atop the podium. Zander Kavan (38-7) earned his first gold medal en route to his third-straight state appearance.

Reilly Miller (34-9), who lost in the heartbreak round last year at districts, returns to Omaha for the second time in three years. He won his first career district gold.

Paul Buresh (36-7), in his senior season, is heading to Omaha for the first time. Freshmen Kelby Coufal (31-16) and Calib Svoboda (24-11) join Buresh as first-time state qualifiers.

The most dramatic path to qualifying for state was Coufal's. He wrestled in a team-high six matches. After winning in the first round, he was pinned in the quarterfinals by Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann. That result sent him to the consolation bracket and facing a a three-match win streak in order to advance to this weekend.

After a win by technical fall and 6-3 decision, Coufal squared off against Twin River's Jackson Strain for a place at state. After a scoreless first period, the freshman recorded five points on two takedowns and an escape. Coufal took down Strain, a senior, a third time to seal a 7-2 win by decision. For good measure, Coufal defeated Fillmore Central's Aiden Hinrichs by a 7-4 decision to earn the bronze medal.

Svoboda was the only other Monarch who earned a spot in Omaha going through the consolation bracket. After getting pinned in the semifinals, the freshman had to defeat Syracuse's Chase Buchanan in the consolation semis. The bout didn't last long. Svoboda pinned Buchanan in 40 seconds to reach the third-place match, where he pinned Twin River's Gunner Fink in 54 seconds.

The NSAA Class C Individual Wrestling Championship starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with the medal matches on Saturday. Aquinas, which finished as state runner-up last season, seeks its first state team championship since 2004.

