Aquinas Catholic volleyball has dealt with injuries and illness through the first two weeks of the season.

On Sept. 5, the Monarchs hosted Logan View/Scribner-Snyder looking to rebound from a five-set defeat the match prior. Just like in their last match, the match went the distance with each team trading set wins.

However, it was the Raiders who emerged victorious 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 11-25 and 15-12.

"We wished it would have ended different. We haven't had the same starting lineup for any of our games yet, so we're still trying to figure a few things out," Aquinas head coach Kate Nienhueser said. "We put people in and some people were trying something new, so they were willing to learn it and work hard and gave their best effort, but just came up short (today)."

Nienhueser said serving was the difference in the match. Although Aquinas served 10 aces, double of what LVSS recorded, it matched that total with 10 service errors. The Monarchs had five in the first set alone.

"We had too many serving errors. That first set we gave it to them," Nienhueser said. "If we would have those, we would've won the set and hopefully that could have changed the game."

At times, the Monarchs struggled to make clean passes off serve receive leading to a lot of tips at the net and free balls to LVSS. Nienhueser said it's the little things that needs to be corrected in order for a smooth offensive attack.

"Our main thing is we just need to make sure we're anticipating where the ball is going, get our feet planted, freeze our platform ... it's just going back to basic, which we've been working on," Nienhueser said. "These girls have been through a lot the last couple years, so it's just working on cleaning up the little things right now."

Rebecca Andel led the Monarchs with 12 kills. The senior has provided a calming voice on the floor as she plays with underclassmen playing varsity volleyball for the first time.

Andel blocked one shot at the net and received 18 serves to help Aquinas stay in the system.

"She's (Andel) one of our two seniors. She is the quiet leader. I think this year is the most emotion I've seen out of her," Nienhueser said. "She played smart. She's just volleyball smart. She can be the calm presence on the court that sometimes the team needs."

Skyler Vandenberg is among the underclassmen getting a chance to step up. The freshman recorded 10 kills against LVSS to go with four blocks on the defensive side of the net.

Vandenberg currently sits second on the team in kills only behind Andel.

"Skyler (Vandenberg) she was playing national volleyball. We have a few that are starting to pick up and they're going to camps and clinics on their own and they're doing what they can to step up on the team," Nienhueser said. Every day at practice everybody is competing for every position. I like that they're hungry, that they're willing to push themselves to push other people. As they keep learning and growing together and building more camaraderie, I think it'll come together."

The Monarchs won their first game of the season on Saturday at the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Invite. They defeated Lawrence-Nelson in three sets 24-26, 25-19 and 25-22.

Vandenberg recorded 10 kills and Andel, Marissa Miratsky and Sarah Coufal served three aces each. Avery Oltmer dug 22 balls and Andel finished with 10 digs.

Aquinas suffered defeats to Tri County, Tri County Northeast and Sutton on Saturday to drop its record to 1-8. It played at Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday before competing in the Central City Invite on Saturday.

"If we just get more consistent. Clean up the little things. Clean up our serve receive, clean up our serving," Nienhueser said. "We can not be giving away that many points each game. Other than that, if we clean up those two areas, we'll be OK."

Shelby-Rising City (6-4): The Huskies completed a busy week filled with seven matches. They hosted a pair of triangulars, splitting both with a win over Twin River on Sept. 5 and a win against Lincoln Parkview on Thursday.

Shelby-Rising City ended the week Saturday at the Sandy Creek Invite. It defeated Ravenna and Sandy Creek in straight sets before falling to undefeated Meridian in the final.

SRC played at Arlington on Tuesday in its only game this week. The Huskies will play another triangular at BDS on Tuesday against the Eagles and Dorchester.

David City (5-6): David City won both of its matches last week with sweeps of East Butler on Sept. 5 and Raymond Central on Thursday.

In their second win against the Mustangs this season, Scouts sophomore Kamryn Behrns spiked 17 of the team's 33 kills. Addison Rands and Kambri Andel finished with nine and six kills, respectively. Andel assisted 19 kills.

Behrns dug 17 balls and junior Jaiden Ray finished with 14 digs. Hailey Glodowski, Behrns and Brooke Golden blocked two shots each.

Behrns also posted 17 kills against the Tigers to go with eight service aces. Addison Kuhlman served four aces and Kaydance Smith tallied 17 assists. Ray recorded 16 digs.

The Scouts competed at the Milford triangular on Tuesday against the Eagles and Lincoln Journal Star Class C-1 No. 4 Malcolm. Their next game is Tuesday at Cross County.

East Butler (1-9): East Butler suffered a four-set defeat on Thursday at Palmer losing 17-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 14-25.

Morgan Havlovic led the Tigers with 11 kills. Madison DeWitt and Lillie Kriz finished with six and five kills, respectively. Sydney Pernicek and Hannah Strizek served four aces with Pernicek tallying 18 assists.

Pernicek posted a team-high 21 digs. DeWitt ended the match with 17 digs and Strizek recorded 13. Leah Bongers stuffed two shots at the net.

In their loss to David City, Strizek spiked five kills and dug four balls. Havlovic and Kriz recorded three kills each.

The Tigers hosted a triangular on Tuesday against Raymond Central and Yutan. They host Mead on Thursday before competing in the Cross County Invite on Saturday.