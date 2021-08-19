Monarchs volleyball to rely on young players

Tvrdy said the upperclassmen have also helped the underclassmen develop their basic skills and physically as rookies and newcomers prepare to step into vacant roles.

"I think a lot of that goes towards our seniors stepping up and helping those younger girls start to fulfill those roles," she said.

Aquinas lost some height, so Tvrdy said some of her thinking going into a new season is adapting to that factor. Offsetting any disadvantage in size is an effort to run a quicker offense. The girls may not match up at the net, but their overall ability to jump should make up for that when it matters most.

Defensively, the Monarchs lost two defensive specialists. Tvrdy has a few in mind that can step into those roles in the back row. Thus far, she's encouraged by what she's seen.

At the service line, there will be more attention paid to efficient, consistent serving.

"Serving was one of our big things we decided we needed to touch up on," Tvrdy said. "Last year, I wasn't necessarily satisfied with the way we served, so we've taken a lot of time in practice to kind of go over different drills we can do to improve our serving and where we serve more specifically. I feel confident that it's going to improve compared to last year."