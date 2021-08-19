Monarchs volleyball to rely on young players

Kelly Tvrdy is entering her second season leading Aquinas Catholic volleyball. Last season, the Monarchs went 10-21 and lost to Cross County in four sets at the subdistrict tournament.
After the work the team put in this summer, and through the first week of two-a-day fall practices, everything is slowly but surely coming together. Who belongs in what position and in what rotation is starting to reveal itself more and more each day.
Replacing four seniors that were regulars on the court is one factor to consider, but so too is the development of those who remain. Many are making the case for playing time - a good problem for Tvrdy to balance as the season approaches.
"Everyone pretty much just stepped up," Tvrdy said. "It's going to be hard to decide who's going to be on the court in varsity and who's not this season."
The Monarchs saw four seniors graduate in Emily and Natalie Eller, Bethany Emswiler and Madisen Jelinek. To help with the underclassmen's transition to the varsity, the Monarchs run position-specific warmups every day.
"I can see them (upperclassmen) taking the younger girls aside and critiquing what they're doing and helping them tweak their approach or how they set or their footwork in passing," Tvrdy said. "It's where I mostly see it. In conditioning, they're right there cheering them on letting them know that they got this where their mental toughness isn't quite up to speed yet."
Tvrdy said the upperclassmen have also helped the underclassmen develop their basic skills and physically as rookies and newcomers prepare to step into vacant roles.
"I think a lot of that goes towards our seniors stepping up and helping those younger girls start to fulfill those roles," she said.
Aquinas lost some height, so Tvrdy said some of her thinking going into a new season is adapting to that factor. Offsetting any disadvantage in size is an effort to run a quicker offense. The girls may not match up at the net, but their overall ability to jump should make up for that when it matters most.
Defensively, the Monarchs lost two defensive specialists. Tvrdy has a few in mind that can step into those roles in the back row. Thus far, she's encouraged by what she's seen.
At the service line, there will be more attention paid to efficient, consistent serving.
"Serving was one of our big things we decided we needed to touch up on," Tvrdy said. "Last year, I wasn't necessarily satisfied with the way we served, so we've taken a lot of time in practice to kind of go over different drills we can do to improve our serving and where we serve more specifically. I feel confident that it's going to improve compared to last year."
Normally, the head coach will set goals for his or her team's season. Tvrdy has decided to leave it up to the players on what their opinion is on a successful season.
"I can give them goals, but unless it really means something to them, they're not going to go after them and really want to achieve them," she said.
The three goals Monarchs players have established are, like Tvrdy, better performance serving and receiving. The emotional or less tangible goal is to live in the moment.
"They want to be able to slow the game down and play play-by-play instead of just thinking about the big picture the whole team," Tvrdy said. "I think it's a very valuable goal because a lot of teams can get caught up in that, and then they start to struggle in games sometimes"
Aquinas opens the season Thursday with a jamboree at Wisner-Pilger. The Monarchs then start with three road dates before playing the home opener Aug. 31 against Friend.