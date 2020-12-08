Monarchs win Bennington Invite

Nickolite pinned Jonathan Williams of Bennington in the semifinals before pinning Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South in the championship match.

Schmid opened the tournament with a pin over Soe Htoo of Omaha Northwest before defeating Connor Brecht of Bennington 2-0 in the semis. In the championship match he pinned Brad Hall of Auburn.

Coy Meysenburg won his first match with a 44-second pin over Daryl Wheeldon of Auburn and followed that up with a pin over Kadin Bonham of Missouri Valley. In the championship match he pinned Jesse Hartling of Fort Calhoun.

Meysenburg's gold medal was the first of his career.

Reilly Miller placed second at 195, Noah Scott took second at 132 and Marcus Eickmeier finished second at 170. Jakob Kavan (113), Nolan Eller (160) and Michael Andel (182) all won bronze medals and Zander Kavan placed fourth at 120.