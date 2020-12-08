Monarchs win Bennington Invite

Aquinas ran away with the team trophy at the Bennington Invite on Saturday after all 12 wrestlers won medals including five who won gold.
Zach Zitek, Hunter Vandenberg, Christopher Nickolite, Ethan Schmid and Coy Meysenburg were the first-place finishers for the Monarchs.
"I felt very good about how we performed as a team," co-head coach Roy Emory said. "We have been having great practices up to this point, so I felt good about the fact we were ready to compete. Our veterans have been great leaders on and off the mat. I give a lot of credit to them and to our culture for showing our young guys what it takes."
Zitek went 3-0 with two pins at 126 pounds, Vandenberg went 2-0 at 138, Nickolite went 2-0 with two pins at 145, Schmid went 3-0 with two pins at 152 and Meysenburg pinned three opponents at 220.
Zitek pinned James Armstrong in the first round, Riley Radke of Missouri Valley (Iowa) in the semifinals and defeated Braxton Peacher of Benning 14-2 in the championships match.
Vandenberg started off with a 19-8 victory over Fred Veatch of Missouri Valley before defeating Lebron Pendles Boys Town 8-2 in the championship.
Nickolite pinned Jonathan Williams of Bennington in the semifinals before pinning Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South in the championship match.
Schmid opened the tournament with a pin over Soe Htoo of Omaha Northwest before defeating Connor Brecht of Bennington 2-0 in the semis. In the championship match he pinned Brad Hall of Auburn.
Coy Meysenburg won his first match with a 44-second pin over Daryl Wheeldon of Auburn and followed that up with a pin over Kadin Bonham of Missouri Valley. In the championship match he pinned Jesse Hartling of Fort Calhoun.
Meysenburg's gold medal was the first of his career.
Reilly Miller placed second at 195, Noah Scott took second at 132 and Marcus Eickmeier finished second at 170. Jakob Kavan (113), Nolan Eller (160) and Michael Andel (182) all won bronze medals and Zander Kavan placed fourth at 120.
"We had some newcomers perform very well for their first varsity tournament," Emory said. "Overall, it was a very good day with a lot of good things. We definitely have some things we need to work on as a team and individually but it was a good start and it was good to see some of those things so we can get them fixed."
The Monarchs were supposed to wrestle Boone Central in a dual on Dec. 3. but it was postponed to January due to ratings.
Aquinas will be in action next on Friday at the Wood River Invite and will compete at the North Bend Invite on Saturday.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
