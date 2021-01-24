Monarchs win Centennial Conference

Aquinas wrestling won the Centennial Conference crown for the fourth year in a row on Saturday, blowing away the rest of the competition.

The Monarchs finished with 11 gold medalists and scored 270.5 points. Omaha Concordia placed second with 151 points.

Grady Romshek (106), Jakob Kavan (113), Zander Kavan (120), Zach Zitek (126), Noah Scott (132), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (145), Nolan Eller (160), Michael Andel (182), Paul Buresh (195) and Coy Meysenburg (220) were the gold medalists for Aquinas.

Ethan Schmid (152) and Reilly Miller (195) both won silver medals, Hunter Stutzman (145), Jacob Moravec (152) and Marcus Eickmeier (170) all earned bronze medals and Colin Hough (138) finished in fourth.

Romshek went 2-0 with a 14-2 major decision and a first-period pinfall. Jakob Kavan also went 2-0 with a first period pinfall and a 5-2 victory in the championship.

Zaner Kavan finished 3-0 with a pin, 5-0 decision and an 8-6 win in sudden victory in the finals. Zitek pinned all three of his opponents. Scott went 2-0 with a 15-0 technical fall and a 5-2 decision.

Vandenberg went 3-0 with three first-period pinfalls. Nickolite went 3-0 with two tech falls and a third-period pin.