Monarchs win Class C Boys NSAA Cup

Aquinas athletics and activities added another trophy to the case when it was announced June 3 that the Monarch boys won the Class C All Sports Boys NSAA Cup.
Aquinas won 75 regular total points, 22.5 points in football, 45 points in boys cross country, 50 points in play production, 35 points in wrestling and 50 points in dual wrestling for a combined 217.5 points.
Adams Central finished in second with 190 points and Wahoo took third with 185.
"It's nice and I don't think we've ever won it before," Athletic Director, head football coach and head boys track coach Ron Mimick said. "We really push all of our activities here. We discourage one-sport athletes. We have very few. Most of our athletes are two-sports athletes, and many are three-sport athletes along with being in the fine arts. We have a lot of kids in our One Act and speech programs. We really emphasize everything. We try to give every activity in our school a chance."
In cross country, the Monarchs finished second as a team in the Class D state meet after Payton Davis won the individual championship.
Aquinas football went 8-3 during the 2019 season including a win over Shelby-Rising City in the first round of the playoffs.
In basketball, the Monarchs went 13-12, including a win over North Bend Central in the C1-5 subdistrict tournament.
"It's a great feeling knowing that you're apart of a school throughout all of its sports," head boys basketball coach Trevor Weiss said. "Usually you see the same kids that are really good in football, cross country, track, wrestling; they're stars in other sports too. That's always really cool to see."
Aquinas was especially blessed with a talented senior class that played a major factor in winning the Cup.
Weiss had two of those seniors on his team - Braden Smith and Caden Kozisek.
"The seniors, I thought, grew a lot," Weiss said. "The two I had during boys basketball, I saw grow a lot in leadership. I feel like the other kids in other sports like football, cross country and wrestling they grew as well. I think that helps out the younger guys have good leadership."
The Monarchs also had plenty of juniors and underclassmen that played a big role in the success enjoyed throughout the school year.
Those players will hope to continue the momentum next year.
"I'm really excited to watch football in the fall," Weiss said. "They have a good team coming back. Hopefully, they can do some damage in the playoffs this year. Also, cross country should have a good season too. Hopefully, I can go out and see those guys run, too. I'm really excited to see all those guys come out and have a good fall season.
"Winter sports, wrestling has always been a staple of Aquinas and has been good throughout the years. We're trying to get that basketball program the same way as the wrestling program, too."
Among activities achievements, Aquinas won the state championship in play production.
The Monarchs also won the Class C Dual State Championship and capped a perfect 11-0 record in duals. The team then put together a fourth place showing at the state tournament.
"It's awesome," said wrestling co-head coach Roy Emory. "Everybody in the school is contributing to it. We have a good culture in all sports and all activities. We take fine arts seriously as well as athletics. We're just trying to do our part and keep contributing to that school culture with the wrestling program ...I think it's just a reflection of all the work that every individual is putting into it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!