Monarchs win Class C Boys NSAA Cup

"I'm really excited to watch football in the fall," Weiss said. "They have a good team coming back. Hopefully, they can do some damage in the playoffs this year. Also, cross country should have a good season too. Hopefully, I can go out and see those guys run, too. I'm really excited to see all those guys come out and have a good fall season.

"Winter sports, wrestling has always been a staple of Aquinas and has been good throughout the years. We're trying to get that basketball program the same way as the wrestling program, too."

Among activities achievements, Aquinas won the state championship in play production.

The Monarchs also won the Class C Dual State Championship and capped a perfect 11-0 record in duals. The team then put together a fourth place showing at the state tournament.