Aquinas Catholic track and field collected six gold medals in Thursday's Fred Arnold Invite at Schuyler.

The girls were led by senior Ava Hilger, junior Gianna Frasher, sophomore Miriam Frasher and the 400-meter relay team. Garett Novacek took home the lone gold medal on the boys team.

Hilger and Miriam finished the meet with a gold and a silver. Hilger sprinted to first in the 100 with a time of 12.79 seconds. In the 200, the senior clocked in at 27.99 seconds to finish as the runner-up.

Miriam added two more hurdle medals to her season total. The sophomore won the 300 by nearly two seconds at 48.56 seconds. She finished second in the 100 at 16.11 seconds.

Gianna was the lone Monarch to medal in three individual events. She won the 3200 with a time of 12 minutes, 39.9 seconds. In the 1600, Gianna posted a time of 5:53.23 for second and she placed fourth in the 800 at 2:39.4.

Jocelyn Stara, Hilger, Lilly Collins and Veronica Reimers completed the 400 relay with the fastest time at 53.09 seconds. They beat Lakeview by 0.68 seconds.

Novacek earned another medal in the high jump on Thursday, leaping over the bar at 6 feet. The next best mark was 5-7. Avery Oltmer took home silver in the pole vault posting a mark of 8 feet. Blair's Greta Gailbraith cleared the bar at 9 feet for gold.

Bianca Romshek took home two medals, including a bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 31-2.5. The junior placed fifth in the 400 at 1:07.7 with teammate Ainsley Wollmer finishing right behind her in sixth at 1:10.13.

Romshek and Wollmer, along with Lizzie Roh and Miriam, claimed bronze in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:38.21.

Bryant Stouffer placed fourth in the 100 and 200. The sophomore sprinted to a 100 time of 11.25 seconds and a 200 time of 24.53 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, Lucas Sellers recorded a time of 45.99 seconds, good for fourth.

Collins and Reimers finished back-to-back in the 100. Collins' time of 13.65 seconds was good for fourth while Reimers placed fifth at 13.8 seconds. Reimers clocked in at 30.17 seconds in the 200, good for fourth.

Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Claire Wisnieski took home medals in throwing events. Bohuslavsky tossed a disc 93-8, good for fifth. Wisnieski tallied the fifth-longest shot put throw of 31-5.5.

Colin Hough rounded out the pole vault medal stand as he placed sixth with a mark of 9-6. The boys 400 relay team of Sellers, AJ Oltmer, Lydon DeWispelare and Stouffer placed sixth with a time of 47.88 seconds.

Aquinas competed in Tuesday's Lakeview Invite. The Monarchs return to Columbus Saturday for the Centennial Conference meet at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium.