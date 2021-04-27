Monarchs win gold at Track Fest

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field produced several encouraging results and showed the potential for a state championship when the Monarchs went up against the best April 20 in Papillion.

The Nebraska Track and Field Festival, held annually since 2017 and featuring the best athletes from across the state, is the only time all year when athletes from all four of Nebraska’s high school sports classifications have the opportunity to go head-to-head. The Monarchs sent eight total athletes to the meet at Papillion-La Vista - six boys and two girls.

Senior Payton Davis and Jake Witter won gold medals, that duo won four medals between them and accounted for half of the eight medals Aquinas earned on the day. Those kind of results against larger programs bodes well for more medals and perhaps a team trophy at Burke Stadium next month.

“The track fest showed us that competing against three Class A schools and multiple B schools and good class C and D athletes that we could make a run at a team state championship,” coach Ron Mimick said. “Hopefully we can stay healthy and take a step in the next three weeks.”