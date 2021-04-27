Monarchs win gold at Track Fest

Aquinas Catholic boys track and field produced several encouraging results and showed the potential for a state championship when the Monarchs went up against the best April 20 in Papillion.
The Nebraska Track and Field Festival, held annually since 2017 and featuring the best athletes from across the state, is the only time all year when athletes from all four of Nebraska’s high school sports classifications have the opportunity to go head-to-head. The Monarchs sent eight total athletes to the meet at Papillion-La Vista - six boys and two girls.
Senior Payton Davis and Jake Witter won gold medals, that duo won four medals between them and accounted for half of the eight medals Aquinas earned on the day. Those kind of results against larger programs bodes well for more medals and perhaps a team trophy at Burke Stadium next month.
“The track fest showed us that competing against three Class A schools and multiple B schools and good class C and D athletes that we could make a run at a team state championship,” coach Ron Mimick said. “Hopefully we can stay healthy and take a step in the next three weeks.”
Davis ran the 800 and 1600 meters, set school records in both and won told in the mile. His time in the 800 of 1 minute, 58.76 seconds was just behind Freeman’s Holden Ruse by .21 seconds. He won the 1600 by over a second on a mark of 4:24.60. Davis took gold against a field that also included Papilion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Creighton Prep.
Witter joined him on top the podium when he crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles. His time of 40.33 seconds was .39 ahead of Hogan Wingrove of Waverly. The field also included athletes from larger schools Creighton Prep, Gretna and Aurora. Witter was also sixth in the 110 hurdles on a time of 15.67 seconds.
Senior Kyle Napier was third in the high jump on a mark of 6 feet, 2 inches. Dylan Starr of Fairbury hit 6-4 while winner Trevor Marshall of Gretna reached 6-7.
Fellow senior Jude Yindrick’s best distance in the triple jump was 41-4. He was third behind Ezekiyal Wells of Ralston at 42-5 and Shea Gossett of Fremont Bergan at 42-6.50.
Junior Caleb Thege was fourth in the long jump on a distance of 20-10. The winner hit 21-6 while second was a tie by two athletes at 21-4.75.
The boys 400 relay team was third in a time of 45.89 seconds. Ben Shonka qualified in the pole vault but did not record a height on three tries at 11 feet, 6 inches.
Alli Hartman and Aubrey Novacek competed for the Aquinas girls at the Track Fest, both in the high jump. Hartman was 10th at 4-10 while Novacek took 13th at 4-6. Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista won on a jump of 5-8.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.