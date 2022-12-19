Monarchs win second straight meet, six win gold

Aquinas Catholic wrestling continued its strong start to the season at Saturday's Wahoo Invite. The Monarchs took home the first place trophy with 171.5 points, edging out Grand Island Northwest by 5.5 points.

It's their second straight meet title after winning at North Bend on Dec. 10. On Dec. 3, it was the runner-up at the Bennington Invite.

Six Monarchs took home a gold medal in Grady Romshek, Colin Hough, Jakob Kavan, Kelby Coufal, Jacob Moravec and Josiah Brezina. Zander Kavan claimed silver and Trent Mefford and Tyler Kastl placed fourth.

Romshek (13-0) won all four of his 106-pound bouts by fall. The senior pinned Holdrege's Grayson Popple at 1:19, Lincoln Pius X's Oliver Tut at 2:23, Omaha Concordia's Trevor Hancock at 45 seconds and Centennial's Kasten Ruether at 3:12. Saturday's meet was Romshek's third gold medal of the season.

Hough (9-4) took home his first gold at 132. He earned a pair of narrow wins by decision in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The senior defeated Holdrege's Jeffrey Bell 6-4 in the quarters. Hough took down Bell twice in the first period, escaped Bell in period two and won a point via penalty to secure the 6-4 win.

In the semifinals, Hough held on for an 8-7 win over Ashland-Greenwood's Cael Smith. Hough opened the match with a takedown and led 2-1 after one. In the second period, Hough recorded a penalty, escape and a takedown to expand his lead to 6-1 entering the third.

Smith rallied with four points on an escape and two penalties. Hough took down Smith to seal the match despite a late reversal from Smith at the end of the match.

Hough pinned Malcolm's Zane Zoucha at 5:27 in the final. It was a scoreless match before the fall.

Jakob improved to 14-1 following four wins on Saturday at 138. The junior pinned Lincoln Pius X's Isaac Minchow and Malcolm's James Watts to reach the semifinals.

He defeated Holdrege's Rylan Landin by a 15-0 tech fall as Jakob recorded three takedowns, two three-point nearfalls, one two-point nearfall and one escape. That set up a final against Wahoo's Caden Smart.

Jakob defeated Smart by a 3-1 decision. Jakob took down Smart in the first period and earned a point via penalty in the second. Smart escaped Jakob with 17 seconds left in the match for his lone point of the bout.

Coufal (13-1) sailed into the 145 semifinals behind two falls. In the semifinals, the sophomore won by a 1-0 decision over Centennial's Jarrett Dodson. Coufal escaped with six seconds left in the second period for the lone point.

One point decided the victory in the final. Coufal defeated Wahoo Neumann's Max Lautenschlager, erasing a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4. After a takedown and a two-point nearfall by Lautenschlager, Coufal scored a reversal before the first period time ran out. In the second, he recorded an escape and a takedown.

Moravec (13-0) kept his perfect record intact with three wins en route to 152 gold. The junior pinned Neumann's Ben Lautenschlager at 1:48 and Northwest's Caleb Vokes at 54 seconds to reach the final.

In the final, Moravec defeated Omaha Westside's Cannon McCarty by a 5-1 decision. Moravec recorded two takedowns and an escape in the dual. He never trailed.

Brezina (11-1) earned his second gold medal of the season recording three falls. The 285-pounder defeated Westside's Broc Regner at 2:39, Fremont Bergan's Aaron Fellers and Plattsmouth's Orion Parker at 1:32.

Zander (9-3) reached the final at 126 following a 5-2 decision over Westside's Kooper Brandle and a 4-2 decision against Wahoo's Grady Meyer. In the final, Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka defeated Zander by a 7-0 decision.

Mefford (7-4) split his four matches. The sophomore was pinned by Davis Brady of Ashland-Greenwood in the quarterfinals, but he bounced back with two wins. He defeated Plattsmouth's Connor Barry in 38 seconds by fall and Malcolm's Cody Barton by a 10-0 major decision.

Mefford advanced to the 120-pound third place match where he pinned by Neumann's Landon Sund at 2:34.

Kastl (3-4) earned his first medal of the season going 2-2 on the day. He bounced back from a quarterfinal defeat with a pin of Centennial's Austin Patchin at 3 minutes. Kastl pinned Westside's Jackson Wing at 3:59 to advance to the 220 third place match.

Wahoo's Dominek Rohleder defeated Kastl by an 11-7 decision. After trailing 2-0 after one, Kastl pulled within a point at 6-5 following a three-point nearfall and a reversal. In the third, Rohleder outscored Kastl 5-2 behind a pair of two-point nearfalls and an escape. Kastl recorded an escape in the period.

On Thursday, Aquinas earned a pair of duals win defeating Scotus Central Catholic 47-27 and Central City 43-35. The Monarchs improved to 3-0 in duals after they won at Boone Central 54-27 on Dec. 1.

Aquinas' next meet is Dec. 30 at the Wood River Duals Invite.