Monarchs win seventh tournament title at Boone Central

Aquinas Catholic ended the regular season in a familiar spot - together for a team photo after winning another trophy. The Monarchs claimed their seventh tournament title in eight events at the Dale Bonge Invite at Boone Central. Aquinas pulled away from the field with 231.5 points to claim the trophy. O'Neill was the runner-up with 175.5.

Jakob Kavan, Christopher Nickolite, Michael Andel and Paul Buresh claimed gold medals. Aquinas had three silver medalists in Zander Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg and Calib Svoboda. The bronze medalists were Jacob Moravec and Reilly Miller.

The Monarchs also had Grady Romshek (fourth place), Kelby Coufal and Adam Oltmer (fifth) and Marcus Eickmeier (sixth) bring home hardware.

"I was very happy with the team's performance this weekend," Aquinas head coach Roy Emory said. "I like going to Boone Central because it is a high level of competition and we see teams we do not often see. As a group, I thought everyone fought hard for everything and everyone had a great mindset before and after matches."

Nickolite completed the regular season with an undefeated record of 37-0. He tallied three more wins Saturday with two tech falls and a major decision. The two tech falls came in the quarterfinals (21-6) and in the 152-pound title match (20-3). Nickolite has 23 tech falls on the season.

Michael Andel improved to 35-3 with three first-period pins. He pinned Boone Central's Eli Dozler in 54 seconds, Gordon-Rushville's Tegan Snyder in 34 seconds and O'Neill's Fabian Acevado in one 1 minute, 13 seconds in the first place match. Andel's two pins in under a minute increased his season total to 14 on the season.

Jakob Kavan won all three of his matches at 120 pounds to add to his 34-4 record. He pinned Scotus Central Catholic's Tyler Cline in 26 seconds for his third head-to-head win between the two. In the semifinals, he defeated Kearney's Seth Philippi to advance to the final against Boone Central's Carson Wood.

Wood held a 1-0 heading to the third period after he recorded an escape. Kavan tied the match with an escape seven seconds into the third. With five seconds remaining, Kavan took down Wood to win by decision 3-1.

Buresh started his day with a 24-second pin of Gordon-Rushville's Lain Tausan. He ended the regular season with four falls of 30 seconds or less. He defeated Crofton's Ty Tramp by a 7-3 decision in the semis and by fall in the title bout against Boone Central's Hank Hudson. The pin came at 3:13 as he raised his record to 31-6.

Zander, Moravec and Bursh each eclipsed the 30-win mark on Saturday as the Monarchs ended the regular season with seven wrestlers reaching 30 wins or more.

Next up for Aquinas is the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championship on Saturday in Kearney. After there was no tournament last year, the Monarchs will look to defend their title from 2020.

An 11-0 record earned them the No. 1 seed in Class C. They'll face a familiar foe in David City in the first round. On Jan. 13 Aquinas defeated David City 49-19.

Aquinas will have an experienced group as it has eight returnees from the 2020 state dual championship team in Romshek, Zander Kavan, Vandenberg, Nickolite, Eickmeier, Miller, Andel and Buresh.

"State duals will be exciting. I think Class C might be as deep as it has been. Hopefully we are ready to go," Emory said. "We need to have a good week of practice and fix some things and get ourselves ready for some high level competition."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

