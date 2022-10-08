Monarchs win subdistrict title, setting up rematch with Milford in district final

Aquinas Catholic softball will face a familiar foe in Milford in Saturday's Class C-8 district final at Welch Park in Milford.

The Monarchs defeated Milford 8-4 in the C-5 subdistrict final Monday after a dramatic extra-inning win over Wayne in the semifinals.

Aquinas has fallen short in numerous close games to quality opponents this year. It bucked that trend against the Blue Devils.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, Wayne cut the deficit to 3-2 entering the seventh. Monarchs pitcher Brooklyn Stutzman retired the first two hitters she faced before Wayne singled, reached on an error, an RBI double and a two-run single put Wayne ahead 5-3.

Claire Wisnieski singled and scored on an error to make it 5-4 in the home half. Danica Bohuslavsky represented the last chance for the Monarchs with two outs after Jordyn Bohuslavsky advanced to third on a ground out. On a 1-1 pitch, Danica lined a game-tying RBI single to send the games to extras.

Two RBI singles put Wayne ahead 7-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth. An RBI ground out from Madison Vandenberg cut the deficit to 7-6. Once again down to its final out, Aquinas walked it off on a two-run home run by Wisnieski.

"The win against Wayne was so huge for us because it did show that we can pull out a tight game and also come from behind," Aquinas head coach Paul Gahan said.

That momentum carried over into the final against the Eagles. The Monarchs used a four-run fifth inning to break the game open.

Wisnieski hit a two-run single in the first to put Aquinas ahead 2-0. Milford and Aquinas traded solo home runs with Veronica Reimers launching a ball over the wall in right to make it 3-1 in the third.

Milford tied in the bottom half. In the fifth, Reimers' RBI single and another two-run home run by Wisnieski put the Monarchs ahead 6-3. Danica's RBI single extended the lead to 7-3. A sixth-inning RBI ground out by Reimers increased the advantage to five.

A bases loaded walk in the seventh made it 8-4, but Stutzman induced a pop out to end the game.

"The momentum carried over in the sense that offensively it really kind of sparked us," Gahan said. "Really hit the ball well and scored a bunch of runs."

Wisnieski and Reimers led the Monarch offense. In the subdistrict tournament, the two combined to hit 11 for 17 with three home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs scored. Reimers stole six bases Monday and increased her total to 35 on the season in 36 attempts.

"Veronica's (Reimers) such a threat anytime she gets on base because she's just a base-stealing machine," Gahan said. "She gets on first, she'll steal second, she'll steal third. Nobody's been able to throw her out yet so we're going to keep running."

Stutzman pitched 15 innings Monday and struck out 14 hitters. Gahan said Stutzman was solid, but he didn't think she had her best stuff.

The Monarchs square off against Milford for at least third and fourth times this season. Aquinas won both meetings this year, defeating Milford 4-1 on Sept. 17 and on Monday.

"The key is to go in confident, but not overconfident. The girls have been focused and driven to get this team to the state tournament," Gahan said. "I expect them to continue that thought process and that attitude as we go down to Milford on Saturday."

It's Aquinas' second straight district final appearance after qualifying for its first one last year. The Monarchs eye their first state tournament berth, a goal that was set since the end of last season.

"We've had our ups and downs throughout the course of the season like any team does. I think we've really come together as a team. I think everybody knows their roles well," Gahan said. "We're just trying to work together and try to get this team to state, which has been the year-long goal of this team. We're in a position to do that, so we're in a really good place."