Monarchs win team title, pick up dual victory

Aquinas Catholic wrestling opened the year with high hopes inside and outside the program. The Monarchs showed why in a pair of season-opening events over the weekend.

Aquinas started with a home dual win over Class B Boone Central on Thursday then went to Class B Bennington on Saturday and took home the team trophy over the Badgers and Class A Columbus High for the second year in a row.

A dozen head-to-head matches were held in the dual - Aquinas won seven of those and six with bonus points. Saturday on the road there were three Monarch champions and 12 total Monarch medalists.

Bennington Invite

Jacob Moravec (132 pounds), Christopher Nickolite (152) and Michael Andel (182) claimed gold medals.

Moravec rode two pins to the finals where he won 4-3 over Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun. Two nearfall points and an illegal hold call on Olberding put Moravec up 3-1 after two. He escaped to start the third then gave up a takedown but hung on.

Nickolite won by technical fall 17-0 midway through the second period, then had a pin in the second period of the semifinals and 11 seconds into the third period of the finals. Andel went to the top of the medal stand with three first-period pins.

Grady Romshek (106) won by 16-1 tech fall and pin but then lost by fall to Cadyn Coyle of Bennington in the first period and settled for silver. Jakob Kavan (126) had a pin, 6-0 decision then lost 7-2 to Connor Ritonya of Bennington in the final. Hunter Vandenberg (145) went to the finals with two pins then lost 4-1 to AJ Parrish of Bennington in the title match. Marcus Eickmeier (170) won by a pin in the quarterfinals and 8-7 decision before settling for silver on a third-period pinfall loss to Blane Boehmer of Bennington. Paul Buresh was second at 195 by first-period pin, 3-1 decision and 5-1 loss to Liam Blaser of Columbus. Reilly Miller made it six Monarchs with silver when he had two pins then lost by pin in 21 seconds to Luke MacDonald of Bennington.

Zandar Kavan (120) and Kelby Coufal (138) were both third. Hunter Stutzman (160) was fourth.

Boone Central Dual

Aquinas won six of the first seven matches and nearly had the dual put away at the midway point thanks to a 31-6 lead in the team score. The two teams split the next four matches and left the Monarchs up 43-19 with just three matches remaining. The Cardinals claimed each of those three but the Aquinas lead was insurmountable at that point.

The night started with Vandenberg at 145. He picked up a 4-0 win. Nickolite followed with a 22-9 major decision. William Karmann defeated Stutzman by first-period pin in the next bout, but Eickmeier, Andel, Buresh and Miller ran off four pins in a row.

Kavan wrapped up the final Aquinas head-to-head win with a pin in the first period. Grady Romshek accepted a forfeit at 106.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.