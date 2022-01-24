Monarchs wrestling win Centennial Conference tournament

Aquinas Catholic wrestling won its fifth straight Centennial Conference championship Saturday at Omaha Concordia, scoring over 200 team points for the third year in a row.

The Monarchs totaled 255 points, 101 more than second-place Concordia. Aquinas had eight champions in Grady Romshek, Zander Kavan, Jakob Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg, Kelby Coufal, Christopher Nickolite, Michael Andel and Paul Buresh.

"This week we focused more on individual matchups," coach Roy Emory said. "Most of the teams in our conference have some very good individuals who will be state qualifiers and medalists, but just not a lot of depth. The focus was on being sharp all day and on wrestling well in those big matches."

Romshek recorded three pins at 106 pounds with the fastest coming in the semifinals at 29 seconds. He improved to 27-6 and won his second gold of the season. Romshek defeated 22-7 Brandon Wilson of Concordia when he reversed from the bottom in the third and won by pin.

Zander Kavan won at 113 with three falls and one tech fall. He's now 29-6 after four wins Saturday. His time on the mat in his three pins included just a total of 3 minutes, 32 seconds. It was his second championship this season.

Jakob Kavan pinned won by first-period and second-period pin then shut out David Hart of Wahoo Neumann 11-0 for a 120-pound title. The championship featured No. 4 in the NSWCA (Kavan) against No. 5. Kavan has four titles this season.

Vandenberg recorded four falls at 138, three in the second period and the final in 17 seconds into the third over Lincoln Christian's Seth McGrew. The win handed McGrew just his second loss of the season and earned Vandenberg 100 career pins. Vandenberg has four golds and has wrestled in five title matches.

Coufal was the champ at 145 with a pin, a 17-1 technical fall and a 6-0 championship shutout. The Monarch freshman has wrestled for two gold and gone 1-1.

Nickolite won at 152 pounds and remains undefeated at 34-0 behind three technical falls 16-0, 15-0 and 17-0. He finished the first off in the first period, took until late in the third in the semifinals and closed it out in the second period of the title match. Nickolite has added seven golds to his varsity collection so far this season.

Andel is now 32-3 after three first-period pins. He was on the mat for a total of just 3 minutes, 17 seconds. He trails Nickolite in total golds this season by just one with a half dozen championships.

Buresh stood atop the podium at 195 pounds with two wins by fall. In the championship dual he defeated teammate Adam Oltmer in nine seconds. It's the fastest pin by any Monarch this season.

Aquinas also had four silver medalists in Jacob Moravec, Adam Oltmer, Reilly Miller and Calib Svoboda. Marcus Eickmeier placed fourth at 170 pounds.

Eight champs is the most during this recent run of five straight conference titles. Nickolite and Zander Kavan became a back-to-back-to-back conference champs. Vandenberg win his third Centennial crown. He was a conference champ as a freshman and in each of the past two years.

Grady Romshek, Jakob Kavan, Andel and Buresh all become back-to-back conference champs. Romshek won his first Centennial title.

"Hunter Vandenberg and Christopher Nickolite had some dominant wins over good wrestlers in the finals. Jacob Moravec had a good win over a returning state medalist in the semifinals and dropped a close one to another tough wrestler in the finals," Emory said. "Jakob Kavan also had a strong performance against a tough freshman in the finals. I thought all of our guys did a nice job of competing all day."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.