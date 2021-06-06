Napier calls Shrine Bowl win the best of his career

KEARNEY - It was Kyle Napier's favorite win of his high school football career, and it technically came after high school.
The Aquinas Catholic grad was part of the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney, started as a cornerback for the North Team defense and helped that part of his squad dominate a 10-3 victory over the South.
Napier didn't allow a catch during the game and assisted on a handful of tackles.
When it was all said and done, Napier couldn't help but be somewhat sentimental about the bond he found with teammates from all across the state.
"Top, number one," Napier said of where the win ranked in his career. "It's been an amazing week. Seeing Olivia, our team captain, and listening to her story, we really came into this game wanting to win. But we knew it was more than a game the whole week."
Olivia is a little girl from Council Bluffs, Iowa; that was born with a form of cerebral palsy that causes her brain to generate too much fluid. She lives with a permanent tube in her body that allows that fluid to drain near her belly button. She has had difficulty walking and running and doing most normal things normally all her life.
Olivia was one of the co-captains, part of the banquet on Friday night and on the field for the coin toss Saturday. As the North Team came together for a team photo afterward, grinning like it had won a championship, Olivia was called in to join.
She bounded into the middle of the 45-member, six-coach group and held up her finger for a No. 1 like her temporary teammates. That moment plus others made seven days in Kearney some of the best Napier has ever had in the game of football.
Olivia put it all into perspective. That perspective plus just enough perceived disrespect from the South Team allowed the North to rally together in a short amount of time.
The South roster, to be fair, featured more name brand power than its counterparts. Nebraska Gatorade Player of the year, quarterback Cole Payton of Omaha Westside, Northern Illinois defensive line commit Cade Haberman (Westside) and Wyoming signee running back Sam Scott (Omaha Skutt Catholic) were all part of a South Team roster that figured to be the favorites.
But when the South raced ahead of the North on the way to the bus to cut their opponents off from leaving an event, or when the South asked the North to go back upstairs during lunch so they could get through the line first in order to make it to practice, or when the South committed other offenses that included a simple glance or a muffled comment, the North took note and saved it for later.
Napier and his defensive teammates merged dislike for their opponents with a recognition of their abilities and gave up just three points to the player of the year. Payton broke free for a 74-yard run that set up a field goal in the fourth quarter, but the North also got to him with three sacks and prevented him from having a clean pocket almost all night.
"We saw that coming in. Those are some big names; those are some D-1 players. It didn't matter to us. They're just football players, and we're football players," Napier said. "We came together. Monday night, we had tons of unity and it just got better as the week went on. We knew that was going to help us win that game."
Napier admitted he wasn't initially comfortable being assigned to the defensive side of the ball. But as the week went on he listed and learned and began to enjoy playing on the edge.
"I ended up liking it a lot, and I ended up playing pretty well," he said. "We all did - all the DBs and the linebackers and everybody - we all just balled out."
The North took the ball after winning the kickoff and drove 60 yards for a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown from Blair's Dexter Larsen and the extra point from Ord's Kelen Meyer. Napier held on the PAT.
The defense came up with a fourth-down stop in the third quarter on the South's end of the field and turned that into three more points on a Meyer field goal. Napier held that one as well.
Payton broke free early in the fourth but Napier and the defense then forced stiffened up and forced the South to settle for a field goal with 9:22 left in the game.
The North defense had one more sack and held Payton to 0 for his last 5 throwing. Napier and the defense were on the field when time expired.
It's maybe not the most significant win in the family. His brothers won football state titles with the Monarchs. But they also never played in the Shrine Bowl.
In that regard, Kyle stands alone.
"They always talk to me about how they got into the championship and I never did, but I got into the Shrine Bowl, and we won," he said. "So, I'm undefeated in the Shrine Bowl."
