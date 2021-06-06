Napier calls Shrine Bowl win the best of his career

"We saw that coming in. Those are some big names; those are some D-1 players. It didn't matter to us. They're just football players, and we're football players," Napier said. "We came together. Monday night, we had tons of unity and it just got better as the week went on. We knew that was going to help us win that game."

Napier admitted he wasn't initially comfortable being assigned to the defensive side of the ball. But as the week went on he listed and learned and began to enjoy playing on the edge.

"I ended up liking it a lot, and I ended up playing pretty well," he said. "We all did - all the DBs and the linebackers and everybody - we all just balled out."

The North took the ball after winning the kickoff and drove 60 yards for a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown from Blair's Dexter Larsen and the extra point from Ord's Kelen Meyer. Napier held on the PAT.

The defense came up with a fourth-down stop in the third quarter on the South's end of the field and turned that into three more points on a Meyer field goal. Napier held that one as well.

Payton broke free early in the fourth but Napier and the defense then forced stiffened up and forced the South to settle for a field goal with 9:22 left in the game.