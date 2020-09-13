Napier's big night pushes Monarchs past Shamrocks

Aquinas Catholic senior Kyle Napier rushed for 143 yards, scored twice and the Monarchs broke a two-game losing skid to their rivals from Scotus with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 21-6 win Friday in David City.
Napier found the end zone on runs of 13 and 61 while fullback Michael Andel raced to goal line for a 31 yard-score as Aquinas improved to 3-0 and defeated a third straight quality opponent.
Napier needed just 12 carries to pick up his game-high total, but Aquinas faced its first deficit of the season. Regardless, the Monarchs answered the Shamrocks' first-quarter touchdown in their very next drive then turned Scotus away three times from inside the red zone or right near it.
For Napier and his senior teammates, though the first two wins of the year may have been better indicators of their hopes for a C-2 state title, a win over Scotus was their first since they were, mostly, watching from the sidelines.
"We were there freshman year but not really much of us played. Sophomore year we played, got beat in a close one. Junior year we played, got beat. So, really, it was just the fire," Napier said. "We didn't need much else to go out here and play like we did."
Aquinas had yet to allow any points in the first three quarters of a game before Scotus running back Devon Borchers busted a 60-yard run up the middle on the first play of the Shamrock's second drive. The Monarchs defeated No. 7 Wahoo Neumann 27-13 in Week 1 and led 27-0 before the Cavaliers capitalized on a big kickoff return then scored again on the Monarch backups. It was a 27-0 shutout of No. 8 Centennial last week that made Aquinas 2-0.
Aquinas quickly responded with a 14-play drive that covered 72 yards and chewed up nearly seven minutes of game time. Napier took a handoff around the left side and outran a Scotus linebacker to the corner of the end zone.
Scotus then mounted a nine-play drive that came up empty at the Aquinas 10 on an incomplete pass to Garrett Oakley on fourth-and-goal. Oakley set up the opportunity with a 37-yard catch and run and tight end Seth Vun Cannon appeared to give Scotus the lead on second down from the 8 with a touchdown catch, but a hold in the backfield cost the Shamrocks 17 yards.
SCC then marched 12 plays in the final drive of the first half but was halted on the Aquinas 37 on another fourth-down incompletion. The Shamrocks had a third-and-two at the Aquinas 27 when a holding call backed up the offense and led to two straight missed throws.
Scotus took the opening kick of the second half and used 11 plays to cover 51 yards when a second-and-6 from the Aquinas 16 was whistled dead for a false start. A four-yard loss on the next play and 1-yard run forced a desperate fourth-and-14 throw that fell to the grass.
The Shamrocks didn't see another opportunity inside the red zone again until there were less than two minutes remaining and the Monarchs led by 15.
Aquinas increased its lead to 14-6 on an 84-yard drive in just six plays thanks to Napier's 61-yard jaunt with 8:23 left in the game. He looked dead to rights in the backfield for a loss, stopped his momentum and saw two Scotus defenders slide on by in the sloppy turf.
"I planted, hit the hole hard and that's just what happened," Napier said. "Honestly, I'm not thinking (the defenders would slide by), but afterwards I'm thinking, 'How did he not tackle me? OK, he slipped.' That was Mother Nature right there."
After a Shamrock punt, the Monarchs went 87 yards in seven plays set up by Napier's 23-yard run and finished off with Andel's 39-yard nail in the coffin.
Aquinas held a slight 341-332 advantage in yardage but held Scotus to 7 for 21 throwing and picked up 201 yards on the ground. In addition to Napier's 143, Andel had 115 on 21 carries.
Napier also drew the defensive assignment of guarding 6-6 Scotus wideout Garrett Oakley. Oakley had 3 catches for 61 yards but had at least 12 other passes throw his way.
"He played really good on both sides of the ball. He covered the Oakley kid, made a nice cut on the second touchdown that kind of gave us a little cushion and he ran the ball hard," Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. "He stepped it up. He's our best athlete, and he showed it today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
