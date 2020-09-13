Napier's big night pushes Monarchs past Shamrocks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas Catholic senior Kyle Napier rushed for 143 yards, scored twice and the Monarchs broke a two-game losing skid to their rivals from Scotus with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 21-6 win Friday in David City.

Napier found the end zone on runs of 13 and 61 while fullback Michael Andel raced to goal line for a 31 yard-score as Aquinas improved to 3-0 and defeated a third straight quality opponent.

Napier needed just 12 carries to pick up his game-high total, but Aquinas faced its first deficit of the season. Regardless, the Monarchs answered the Shamrocks' first-quarter touchdown in their very next drive then turned Scotus away three times from inside the red zone or right near it.

For Napier and his senior teammates, though the first two wins of the year may have been better indicators of their hopes for a C-2 state title, a win over Scotus was their first since they were, mostly, watching from the sidelines.

"We were there freshman year but not really much of us played. Sophomore year we played, got beat in a close one. Junior year we played, got beat. So, really, it was just the fire," Napier said. "We didn't need much else to go out here and play like we did."