Neely Behrns claims three state medals, Denker earns silver in 200

OMAHA - David City senior Neely Behrns claimed three medals and Caden Denker took home two at the NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships in Omaha on Friday and Saturday.

Behrns, who earned one medal last year as a member of the 400 relay, earned individual medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash and a medal in the 400 relay. Denker medaled in the 200 and 400 for the second-straight year at state with a silver in the 200 and a seventh-place medal in the 400.

On Saturday, Behrns won bronze in the 100 with a time of 12.77 seconds. Last year she placed 16th in the race with a time of 12.95. In the 200, the senior finished fifth across the line with a time of 26.64. Her fifth-place 200 medal comes a year after she ended last year in 13th.

"It went well. Better than expected, honestly," Behrns said. "I came in hoping to make finals because I had come here last year and I didn't make finals in the 100 or the 200. I was just excited to compete and see what happened."

As a member of the 400 relay team, Behrns, along with fellow senior Lili Eickmeier, freshman Trinity Boss and junior Avery Couch, medaled in the event for the second straight year with a sixth-place finish. They completed the relay in 51.37 seconds.

Behrns said they didn't race with their whole team much throughout the year. She said it was good for them to get that medal and for Boss to get that experience. It was also meaningful to her to step on the podium with Eickmeier as a pair of seniors closing their careers together.

"We're best friends, so it's fantastic," Behrns said. "I love seeing her have success and be able to get up there and be out here."

Behrns said it still hadn't hit her that this meet was her final high school sports competition, but she was happy to go out with memories.

"It's been amazing," she said. "Just being able to grow, not only as an athlete but as a person with the most amazing teammates around me, coaches and everyone. Just a great support system. It's been really fun."

Denker stepped onto the podium in Omaha in the same two events as last year. After bronze in the 200 last spring, he took home silver with a time of 22.28 seconds. Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre won the race, clocking in at 21.89. Just like in 2021, Denker placed seventh in the 400 and posted a time of 52.70.

"I'm pretty happy with the results. In the 400 I did end up running my worst time of the year, but I did end up medaling in the 200," Denker said. "McIntyre, he's a beast. It was hard to catch him. I'm pretty happy with how it went."

Next year, Denker will be the favorite in the 200 with McIntyre moving on to college.

"That is something I'm kind of looking forward to," Denker said. "Obviously, anything can happen next year, but right now I feel pretty good about my situation in terms of the other competitors and their times."

Jack McKay, Seth Golden and Couch all competed in individual events in Omaha. McKay placed 13th in the 100 prelims with a time of 23.46 seconds. He capped his career with his second state appearance after placing 20th in the 200 last year.

Couch and Golden competed in the triple and long jump, respectively. Couch finished the triple jump in 10th with a mark of 34 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. She missed the podium by just 2.25 inches. Golden placed 14th in the long jump with a mark of 19-6.25. He ends his career with his first appearance at state after winning the district title in the event.

The boys 400 relay team of McKay, Denker, Ethan Underwood and Golden was disqualified after a baton exchange out of the zone. They were the first Scout boys relay team to make it to Omaha in six years.

"That was the first time David City sent a 400 team here in a long time, so just to be a part of that was great," Denker said. "To be with my teammates the entire season and to run with them down here, it's just unmatched."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

