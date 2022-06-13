Neely Behrns, Emily Johnson team up in All-Star Basketball Game

COLUMBUS - David City was well represented at the Central Community College All-Star Girls Basketball Game Thursday in Columbus. Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson played under Scouts head coach Sam Schlautman on the Green Team in one last time on the court together following a historic season for the David City girls.

Johnson finished the game with six points on two 3-pointers and Behrns made one triple as Green lost to the Silver Team 48-29.

"It was really fun," Behrns said. "It was good to come out here with no expectations and just have fun together."

Following a loss in the subdistrict final, the game gave the Scout duo one more chance to play for their leader.

"He's (Schlautman) a really good coach, so it's fun to just be under him and having him coach us one last time and just go out there and have fun as a group," Behrns said.

"He's a good leader," Johnson said. "It's always someone we look up to, so it's really nice to play for him one more time."

Behrns and Johnson were integral in changing the culture of David City girls basketball. The Scouts improved their win total year every year of the pair's career. They went 6-16 and 11-13 in their first two seasons. Over the last two years, they were a combined 35-13, including a school-record 19 wins this season.

"I think it was just huge for us coming into a program our freshman year that wasn't super successful and to be able to work hard and show what it takes to just turn it around and start a new belief," Behrns said.

Johnson said she hopes their turnaround success proves to younger girls they're capable of doing the same for David City.

"The little kids that now look up to us, I think that's good for them to see how we play and what they're capable of too," Johnson said.

Behrns and Johnson both averaged double-figure points in their senior season. Behrns averaged 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Johnson recorded 11.5 points per game and led the team with 48 threes.

Behrns said she'll cherish having fun with her teammates, even though her schedule was often demanding.

"No matter the hard, the early mornings, late nights," she said. "Just spending it with the people that have the same goal and want to get to the same level of success that we have."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

