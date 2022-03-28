 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neely Behrns named All-State Second Team by Omaha World-Herald

  • Updated
  • 0
Neely Behrns

Neely Behrns shoots a three-pointer in the corner against Douglas County West on Dec. 29. Behrns was named All-State Second Team by the Omaha World Herald after scoring 16.2 points per game this season.

David City senior Neely Behrns was the playmaking and emotional leader for her team all season. Her leadership made the Scouts one of the last unbeaten teams in the state and gave David City its winningest season in program history. For that and many reasons, Behrns was recognized as an All-State Second Team honoree by the Omaha World-Herald.

Behrns was one of 14 area basketball players named all state by either the World-Herald or the Lincoln Journal Star. She also earned All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star.

Behrns led the Scouts with 16.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 7.9 rebounds. She increased her points per game average by 6.1 points from her numbers as a junior and rebounded the ball 3.2 times more per game compared to last season.

Emily Johnson

David City's Emily Johnson drives baseline against Douglas County West on Dec. 29. Johnson named All-State Honorable Mention as she led the Scouts in made three-pointers.

Fellow senior Emily Johnson was named to All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star and World-Herald. Johnson was David City's second-leading scorer with 11.5 points per game. She led the team with 48 made three-pointers.

Both were instrumental to the Scouts setting a school record for most wins in a single season as the team went 19-5 and started 12-0.

Bianca Romshek

Bianca Romshek pulls up in the corner for a three-point shot on Dec. 14 against Wahoo Neumann. Romshek averaged 6.2 points per game this season as she was named All-State Honorable Mention.

Aquinas Catholic

The Monarchs had two girls named All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star in Bianca Romshek and Claire Wisnieski. Romshek averaged 6.2 points per game. Her highest-scoring game was on Dec. 7 against Howells-Dodge when she scored 14 points.

Claire Wisnieski

Claire Wisnieski shoots a jumper over Pierce's Payten Simmons on Jan. 6. Wisnieski averaged 5.6 points per game as she was named All-State Honorable Mention.

Wisnieski recorded 5.6 points per game this season. She had two 10-point games, one against Raymond Central on Dec. 3 and the other also against Howells-Dodge on Dec. 7.

Clayton Zavodny

Aquinas Catholic's Clayton Zavodny lines up three-point shot attempt on Feb. 8 against Humphrey St. Francis. The sophomore led the Monarchs in shooting en route to being named All-State Honorable Mention.

Krae Lavicky, Caleb Thege and Clayton Zavodny were named Journal Star All-State Honorable Mention. As a sophomore, Zavodny led the Monarchs with 8.1 points per game. He recorded nine double-digit games and a season-high Dec. 17 against West Point GACC. He scored 17 points in that game.

Krae Lavicky

Aquinas Catholic's Krae Lavicky shoots a corner three-pointer on Feb. 8 against Humphrey St. Francis. The junior joined Caleb Thege and Clayton Zavodny in being named All-State Honorable Mention.

Lavicky recorded 6.8 points per game this season. The junior's best game came in the holiday tournament on Dec. 28 when he dropped 16 points in a win over David City.

Caleb Thege

Aquinas Catholic's Caleb Thege shoots a free throw on Feb. 8 against Humphrey St. Francis. Despite missing the first half of the season, Thege averaged 8.0 points in 13 games to be named All-State Honorable Mention.

Thege scored 8.0 points per game in 13 games played this season after missing the first half of the season with an injury. The senior had two 15-point games against Hastings St. Cecilia on Jan. 21 and versus Humphrey Saint Francis on Feb. 8.

David City

Caden Denker was named to the World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention team. He led the Scouts in every statistical category - 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Denker shot 46% from the field.

Caden Denker

Caden Denker leads the fast break against Schuyler on Dec. 7. The junior led the Scouts in scoring, rebounding and assists as he was named All-State Honorable Mention.

He scored double-figures in 21 of 24 games and had at least 20 points five times. Denker also posted three double-doubles.

Lanae Aerts

Lanae Aerts dribbles the ball up the floor on Jan. 20 against Meridian. Aerts was named All-State Honorable Mention as she broke the school record for blocks in a single season and in a career. 

East Butler

The Tigers had five players named All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star and World-Herald.

Lanae Aerts, Allie Rigatuso and Madison DeWitt represented the girls team. Aerts averaged 7.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 blocks this season. She broke the single-season and career school record for blocks. Aerts blocked 88 shots this season and had 230 for her career.

Allie Rigatuso

Allie Rigatuso dribbles the ball across half court on Jan. 4 against David City. Rigatuso was named All-State Honorable Mention after leading the Tigers in scoring.

Rigatuso ended the season as East Butler's leading scorer with 11.1 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds. Her season high was on Dec. 18 when she scored 24 points against Mead.

Madison DeWitt

East Butler's Madison DeWitt pulls up for a three-pointer Thursday against Meridian. DeWitt was named All-State Honorable Mention as a sophomore. 

DeWitt recorded 5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.4 assists per game in her sophomore season.

Alex Pierce

Alex Pierce shoots a layup against Meridian on Jan. 20. Pierce was named All-State Honorable Mention after leading the Tigers in scoring this season.

Alex Pierce and Carson Borgman were named All-State. Pierce was the team's leading scorer and Borgman led the Tigers in assists. Both players will be back next season.

Carson Borgman

East Butler's Carson Borgman leads the fast break against Meridian on Jan. 20. As the team's point guard, the junior was named All-State Honorable Mention.

Shelby-Rising City

The Huskies had three players named All-State Honorable Mention by both publications. Taya Pinneo and Ava Larmon were named to the girls team and Gavin Dutton-Mofford was named to the boys team.

Ava Larmon

Ava Larmon shoots a layup on Feb. 1 against Nebraska Christian. The sophomore was named All-State Honorable Mention as she led the team with 10.6 points per game.

Larmon and Pinneo led the team in scoring with 10.6 and 9.7 points per game, respectively. Larmon's season-high was on Jan. 15 when she scored 27 points against Nebraska Lutheran. The sophomore ended the season with nine games in double-figures.

Taya Pinneo

Taya Pinneo drives to the hoop for a contested layup on Feb. 1 against Nebraska Christian. Pinneo averaged 9.7 points per game in her freshman season.

Pinneo recorded 10 games in double-figures. The freshman scored 19 points twice, once on Dec. 17 against McCool Junction and the other Jan. 18 against David City.

Gavin Dutton-Mofford

Gavin Dutton-Mofford slips past two Nebraska Christian defenders along the baseline on Feb. 1. Dutton-Mofford averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game this season.

Dutton-Mofford led the Huskies with 17.6 points per game. He scored double-figures in all but three games this season. Dutton-Mofford had 11 games with at least 20 points, and his season-high was 31 points against Nebraska Lutheran on Jan. 15.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

ALL-STATE BASKETBALL

Aquinas Catholic

Krae Lavicky - Lincoln Journal Star All-State Honorable Mention

Caleb Thege - Lincoln Journal Star All-State Honorable Mention

Clayton Zavodny - Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention

Bianca Romshek - Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention

Claire Wisnieski - Lincoln Journal Star Honorable Mention

David City

Neely Behrns - Omaha World Herald All-State Second Team and Lincoln Journal Star All-State Honorable Mention

Emily Johnson - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Caden Denker - Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

East Butler

Alex Pierce - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Carson Borgman - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Lanae Aerts - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Madison DeWitt - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Allie Rigatuso - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Shelby-Rising City

Gavin Dutton-Mofford - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Ava Larmon - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

Taya Pinneo - Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention

