Neely Behrns named All-State Second Team by Omaha World-Herald

David City senior Neely Behrns was the playmaking and emotional leader for her team all season. Her leadership made the Scouts one of the last unbeaten teams in the state and gave David City its winningest season in program history. For that and many reasons, Behrns was recognized as an All-State Second Team honoree by the Omaha World-Herald.

Behrns was one of 14 area basketball players named all state by either the World-Herald or the Lincoln Journal Star. She also earned All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star.

Behrns led the Scouts with 16.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and 7.9 rebounds. She increased her points per game average by 6.1 points from her numbers as a junior and rebounded the ball 3.2 times more per game compared to last season.

Fellow senior Emily Johnson was named to All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star and World-Herald. Johnson was David City's second-leading scorer with 11.5 points per game. She led the team with 48 made three-pointers.

Both were instrumental to the Scouts setting a school record for most wins in a single season as the team went 19-5 and started 12-0.

Aquinas Catholic

The Monarchs had two girls named All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star in Bianca Romshek and Claire Wisnieski. Romshek averaged 6.2 points per game. Her highest-scoring game was on Dec. 7 against Howells-Dodge when she scored 14 points.

Wisnieski recorded 5.6 points per game this season. She had two 10-point games, one against Raymond Central on Dec. 3 and the other also against Howells-Dodge on Dec. 7.

Krae Lavicky, Caleb Thege and Clayton Zavodny were named Journal Star All-State Honorable Mention. As a sophomore, Zavodny led the Monarchs with 8.1 points per game. He recorded nine double-digit games and a season-high Dec. 17 against West Point GACC. He scored 17 points in that game.

Lavicky recorded 6.8 points per game this season. The junior's best game came in the holiday tournament on Dec. 28 when he dropped 16 points in a win over David City.

Thege scored 8.0 points per game in 13 games played this season after missing the first half of the season with an injury. The senior had two 15-point games against Hastings St. Cecilia on Jan. 21 and versus Humphrey Saint Francis on Feb. 8.

David City

Caden Denker was named to the World-Herald All-State Honorable Mention team. He led the Scouts in every statistical category - 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Denker shot 46% from the field.

He scored double-figures in 21 of 24 games and had at least 20 points five times. Denker also posted three double-doubles.

East Butler

The Tigers had five players named All-State Honorable Mention by the Journal Star and World-Herald.

Lanae Aerts, Allie Rigatuso and Madison DeWitt represented the girls team. Aerts averaged 7.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 blocks this season. She broke the single-season and career school record for blocks. Aerts blocked 88 shots this season and had 230 for her career.

Rigatuso ended the season as East Butler's leading scorer with 11.1 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds. Her season high was on Dec. 18 when she scored 24 points against Mead.

DeWitt recorded 5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 2.4 assists per game in her sophomore season.

Alex Pierce and Carson Borgman were named All-State. Pierce was the team's leading scorer and Borgman led the Tigers in assists. Both players will be back next season.

Shelby-Rising City

The Huskies had three players named All-State Honorable Mention by both publications. Taya Pinneo and Ava Larmon were named to the girls team and Gavin Dutton-Mofford was named to the boys team.

Larmon and Pinneo led the team in scoring with 10.6 and 9.7 points per game, respectively. Larmon's season-high was on Jan. 15 when she scored 27 points against Nebraska Lutheran. The sophomore ended the season with nine games in double-figures.

Pinneo recorded 10 games in double-figures. The freshman scored 19 points twice, once on Dec. 17 against McCool Junction and the other Jan. 18 against David City.

Dutton-Mofford led the Huskies with 17.6 points per game. He scored double-figures in all but three games this season. Dutton-Mofford had 11 games with at least 20 points, and his season-high was 31 points against Nebraska Lutheran on Jan. 15.

