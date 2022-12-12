New beginnings: Zavodny fitting right in as Scouts defeat Schuyler

SCHUYLER - David City boys basketball won just three games last season. After Dec. 6, the Scouts are already one win from equaling that mark.

The Scouts, behind balance production and stingy defense, earned a road win at Schuyler 56-33 for their second win of the season.

"It was a game that wasn't pretty the whole way through, but I told ours guys there's always a point in the game where the better team should pull away. You always to pull away right away and be comfortable early, but it wasn't," David City head coach Todd Schulze said. "I was pleased with our resiliency. We didn't panic. We didn't let the fact that we were struggling get in our head. We responded and went on a run."

Four players scored at least eight points and David City shot 44% from the field. Caden Denker led the Scouts with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Of his 18 points, 11 was scored in the second half. The senior also totaled eight rebounds and six steals.

Clayton Zavodny scored a season-high 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting and seven rebounds. Brock Dubbs posted nine points and seven rebounds and Reese Svoboda ended the night with eight points and five rebounds.

After running the offense through primarily Denker last season, Schulze said the difference between last season and this season's offense is night and day.

"It's so easy for team to focus their attention on him (Denker)," Schulze said. "I think he enjoys it that he doesn't have to do it all for us, but as you can see he's still a very, very important player for us. He can do things for us that other guys can't.

"To have balance now and have better ball handling ... Clayton's a huge addition just kind of a comfort, control type of guy for us playing the point guard spot. I'm heck of a lot happier than I was last year."

Defensively, David City held Schuyler to just 25% shooting and forced 14 turnovers. Schuyler junior Alan Morales opened the scoring with a field goal, but David City closed the opening quarter on a 12-1 run.

Warriors sophomore Chris Hernandez knocked down a 3-pointer in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 15-13. Over the final five minutes of the first half, David City went on a 15-6 run to lead 30-19 at halftime.

Schuyler switched to a zone defense to start the second half, but after an early Scouts timeout, David City figured out how to attack it and extended its lead to 41-27 heading to the fourth.

David City outscored Schuyler 15-6 in the final eight minutes to seal the win.

Zavodny has stepped into the starting point guard role for David City. The sophomore is in his first season with the Scouts after transferring from Aquinas Catholic.

After Saturday's game against Elmwood-Murdock, Zavodny is averaging 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

"The chemistry is finally building. We're finally finding each other, finding out our strengths and playing to them," Zavodny said. "We're finally just playing together. At first, we were playing hero ball, but now we're playing together, I'm finding the open guy under the hoop and we're finishing. We're playing team basketball, so it's looking good."

Zavodny played extensively for the Monarchs last season, finishing last season as the team's top scorer. He said that experience has helped him this season.

"It gives me a lot of confidence coming into the season. It prepared me I think a lot. The competition is a lot stronger, a lot bigger men, way more physical than I was in eighth grade," Zavodny said. "That prepared me well. Now, I can finish at the rim. I'm not scared of anyone on the inside. I think the shot will come through and I think I'll be ready for end of season."

On Saturday, Elmwood-Murdock snapped David City's two-game winning streak with a 53-44 win. The Knights outscored David City in each of the first three quarters.

Dubbs scored a season-high 16 points and converted five of his six shot attempts. Denker and Zavodny finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

The Scouts will look to equal last year's win total Saturday against winless Lakeview. Zavodny said the team has endless potential.

"I think we can do whatever we put our minds to," Schulze said. "If we keep playing well, we can make a run I think."