Nickolite's name joins the right board

OMAHA - Christopher Nickolite has had his eye on the the career records board in the Aquinas wrestling room since the early days of his career. But since Nickolite first expressed his ambition to post his name among the others, the coaching staff has been telling him to shift his focus.
That was never more clear than a year ago in Omaha when, in the final match of the night, he was the footnote to history. Gage Krolikowski won the fourth state championship of his career, the 33rd wrestler to achieve that feat in Nebraska.
The entire schedule of the night was adjusted for the 138-pound weight class in order to make Krolikowski the main event. After he won, he took a bow to a standing ovation from a packed crowd at the CHI Health Center.
Walking off the mat in the shadows, exiting stage left to allow Krolikowski his moment was Nickolite.
For most, facing a three-time champ might have inspired doubt and reservation. One wrestler against history - impossible.
That wasn't the attitude Nickolite took with him to the bowels of the arena as he faded away into the darkness to collect his thoughts. That match, no matter the opponent, was his.
For the past 12 months, that's been all he's thought about. Career legacy became secondary to winning a championship. And, after all, any legacy begins and ends with state gold.
"I lost a match I thought I could have won last year, and I put all that pain and all that fear of losing again and I used it every day in practice," Nickolite said, "especially with my practice partner, Hunter Vandenberg, and, obviously, that's helped us greatly."
It worked because both were in championship matches Saturday night in Omaha. That duo plus Jakob Kavan were on the big stage. Kavan and Vandenberg now have an idea of what Nickolite felt a year ago, though perhaps not to the same historical sense, walking off the mat a championship loser.
They would do well to follow the example of Nickolite. Rather than mope, he was back working out the very next day, embracing his shortcomings. The state bracket from his freshman year when he was eliminated at state in the heartbreak round, and last year's bracket laying out his path to a sliver medal, both hang on his wall above his bed.
Nickolite's second chance came in a match against No. 3 and 44-1 Brady Thompson of O'Neill. Nickolite, ranked second, had put together his own 40-1 season prior to the match, losing just to Arlington's Hunter Gilmore in December, the top-ranked wrestler in the class.
Gilmore lost to Thompson in the semifinals 2-1 in tiebreaking time. Nickolite defeated No. 5 Cal Janke of Fremont Bergan 4-2 in sudden victory time. He led 2-0 following a second period reversal, and led by that margin until he gave up a takedown with 13 seconds left in the third. He survived the late challenge on a takedown with 23 seconds remaining in sudden victory time.
Following 12 months of a crusade for redemption in the title match, it was finally time to make good. The title match had an eerily similar sequence. Nickolite led 2-0 on a first period takedown and extended it on a second period escape. But Thompson escaped nine seconds into the third and scored a takedown with a minute to go. Like he had earlier in the day, Nickolite remained calm, escaped just nine seconds later and hung on.
"I kind of sat back in the driver's seat in both of those matches, and that's obviously not a good thing," he said. "But I kicked it into high gear at the end and won."
Nickolite joins 26 other Monarchs as individual state champions by winning the 35th individual gold in program history. He returns next year as a senior looking to become the 10th multiple champ since Jim Buresh first did it with back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.
"Every day I'm looking at that board and I'm looking at the season records and the career records," Nickolite said. "But every day the coaches tell me that's not the board I want to be on. I can say I made it on the state champion board before I made it on the career record board."
