Nickolite's name joins the right board

"I lost a match I thought I could have won last year, and I put all that pain and all that fear of losing again and I used it every day in practice," Nickolite said, "especially with my practice partner, Hunter Vandenberg, and, obviously, that's helped us greatly."

It worked because both were in championship matches Saturday night in Omaha. That duo plus Jakob Kavan were on the big stage. Kavan and Vandenberg now have an idea of what Nickolite felt a year ago, though perhaps not to the same historical sense, walking off the mat a championship loser.

They would do well to follow the example of Nickolite. Rather than mope, he was back working out the very next day, embracing his shortcomings. The state bracket from his freshman year when he was eliminated at state in the heartbreak round, and last year's bracket laying out his path to a sliver medal, both hang on his wall above his bed.

Nickolite's second chance came in a match against No. 3 and 44-1 Brady Thompson of O'Neill. Nickolite, ranked second, had put together his own 40-1 season prior to the match, losing just to Arlington's Hunter Gilmore in December, the top-ranked wrestler in the class.