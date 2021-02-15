Nine district finalists set the stage for 11 Monarchs at state

Aquinas Catholic wrestling set the stage for a potential run to a state title with nine district finalists and 11 state qualifiers on Saturday in Utica.
Perhaps the Monarchs would have liked to have finished better - going 4-5 in those nine championship matches - but that will matter little if the team can come together as it hopes Friday and Saturday in Omaha.
The top three teams as ranked by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association - No. 1 Central City, No. 2 David City and No. 3 Aquinas - each have 10 or more wrestlers on the state bracket. That many qualifiers guarantees head-to-head matches between the three along the way. Six for No. 4 Logan View and 12 for No. 5 Milford have set up Class C as likely the most competitive team race in Omaha.
Aquinas will take part with district champions Jakob Kavan (113 pounds), Hunter Vandenberg (138), Christopher Nickolite (145) and Michael Andel (182) as well as runners-up Grady Romshek (106), Zach Zitek (126), Ethan Schmid (152), Nolan Eller (160) and Coy Meysenburg (220). Zander Kavan (120) and Noah Scott (132) earned their way with third-place performances.
"We had a really good district tournament. Taking 11 to state is a huge accomplishment, and putting nine in the championship finals was even bigger," coach Roy Emory said. "It puts us in position to compete this weekend for a championship. It call comes down to winning matches in Omaha. I was really impressed with their performance this weekend and how much they have improved all season."
Newcomers to state include Romshek, Jacob Kavan, Schmid and Andel.
Kavan is in as a freshman, Romshek a sophomore and Schmid and Andel are juniors. Romshek went 0-2 in his first district tournament a year ago. Schmid and Andel bounced back-and-forth between junior varsity and varsity and did not participate in districts.
Kavan has set himself up to potentially be a four-time state qualifier by winning a district championship in his first season. The freshman had a bye into the semis where he won by pin with four seconds left in the second period. Ranked No. 5, Kavan defeated No. 4 Jacob McGee of Logan View 8-7 for gold.
Kavan trailed 5-4 at the start of the third, and had to fight off his back in the second, but reversed McGee in the third and scored a takedown while allowing two escapes.
Andel spent a combined 93 seconds on the mat, winning by three pins that each took 42 seconds or fewer.
Romshek scored two pins on his way to the title match where he lost by fall to 36-10 Connor Kohout of Milford. Schmid won 7-1 and 3-1 then lost 6-0 to No. 1 Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola.
Hunter Vandenberg is back at state following a second period pin and a 5-0 decision that gave him district gold. Nickolite joined him on top the podium on a technical fall, 10-2 win and 7-2 victory. He's looking to return to the state finals after coming up short to a four-time champion a year ago.
Senior Zach Zitek was a silver medalist behind two pins then a 5-3 loss to No. 3 Konnor Schluckebier of Milford. Schluckebier led 2-0 at the start of the third and reversed for a 4-0 lead. Zitek answered with and escape and a takedown, but with just seconds remaining he was denied the win.
Eller won by pin and 7-2 before being stopped in the gold medal match by No. 3 Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm 9-7. The Aquinas senior had the early momentum following a reversal and three nearfall points in the first period. But Zoucha matched that five-point move with one of his own in the second. It was a 7-6 Zoucha lead in the third when Eller escaped and tied it up. Zoucha found a takedown with 54 seconds remaining and rode Eller out the rest of the way.
Meysenburg won by pin and 12-4 major decision before 36-9 Andrew Cone of Logan View forced him to settle for silver in a 6-2 final.
Zander Kavan lost by 15-0 technical fall to Dru Miller in the semis then bounced back for third with a 12-3 major and pin midway through the second period. Scott dropped a 7-4 decision to Ryan Payne of Centennial in the semis then won 9-3 and 5-2 for bronze.
Marcus Eickmeier went 0-2 at 170 and was eliminated, Reilly Miller was 1-2 at 195 and Paul Buresh was also 1-2 at heavyweight.
The Class C portion of the state tournament opens Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. It continues Saturday at 9 a.m. and concludes Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the finals.
"I knew before the season that we had some really good kids that would surprise a lot of people," Emory said. "Ethan Schmid and Michael Andel were both really good wrestlers who just had not found a spot in the lineup before this year.
"Grady Romshek struggled his freshman year, but he is a very good wrestler. He was just dealing with being very undersized. I knew all three of them were poised for a breakout this year, and they just continue to get better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.