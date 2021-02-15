Nine district finalists set the stage for 11 Monarchs at state

Senior Zach Zitek was a silver medalist behind two pins then a 5-3 loss to No. 3 Konnor Schluckebier of Milford. Schluckebier led 2-0 at the start of the third and reversed for a 4-0 lead. Zitek answered with and escape and a takedown, but with just seconds remaining he was denied the win.

Eller won by pin and 7-2 before being stopped in the gold medal match by No. 3 Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm 9-7. The Aquinas senior had the early momentum following a reversal and three nearfall points in the first period. But Zoucha matched that five-point move with one of his own in the second. It was a 7-6 Zoucha lead in the third when Eller escaped and tied it up. Zoucha found a takedown with 54 seconds remaining and rode Eller out the rest of the way.

Meysenburg won by pin and 12-4 major decision before 36-9 Andrew Cone of Logan View forced him to settle for silver in a 6-2 final.

Zander Kavan lost by 15-0 technical fall to Dru Miller in the semis then bounced back for third with a 12-3 major and pin midway through the second period. Scott dropped a 7-4 decision to Ryan Payne of Centennial in the semis then won 9-3 and 5-2 for bronze.

Marcus Eickmeier went 0-2 at 170 and was eliminated, Reilly Miller was 1-2 at 195 and Paul Buresh was also 1-2 at heavyweight.