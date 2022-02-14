Nine is fine: David City qualifies five returnees, four newcomers to state

For the second time in four years, David City had nine wrestlers qualify for the state tournament. The Scouts will send four returning state qualifiers and five first-timers to Omaha.

David City finished as the Class C-3 district runners-up Saturday in Utica with 188 points, a six-point improvement from last year's district championship squad. Their second-place finish ends a run of nine straight district championships. David City last finished second in 2012. Battle Creek won the district with 204 points.

"I kind of went into it really thinking nine qualifiers and bringing home some hardware from this year's district tournament will be successful," David City head coach Tahner Thiem said. "I guess we're always hoping to potentially win the district tournament like we did with conference, but we just had a few things that didn't go our way that maybe cost us a few points."

Zach Bongers (32-12), Simon Schindler (34-1) and Josh Spatz (33-6) each won their second district title. Tre' Daro (37-2), who placed second at state and districts last year, finished atop the district podium.

Spatz is heading to state for the fourth straight year. Bongers and Schindler will take the mats in Omaha for the third straight year. Daro and and Ethan Underwood (30-16) qualified for state for the second straight year. Underwood placed third at districts following a fourth-place finish in 2021.

Kendall Schindler (28-11), Keaton Kloke (19-11), Brayden Johnson (24-18) and Barrett Andel (30-16) punched their ticket to Omaha for the first time in their careers. The quartet all bounced back from semifinal defeats to win in the consolation semis.

"Really proud of those guys. They've put in a lot of work, both in the offseason and then season here, just getting prepped and ready to go," Thiem said. "I'm excited for them and everything they've done."

In total, five Scouts wrestled in a must-win consolation semifinal. Kendall Schindler, Johnson and Underwood recorded falls. Underwood had the quickest pin in just 30 seconds.

Kloke ensured state qualification by an 11-0 major decision with two three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one escape. Six of his 11 points came in the third period.

Andel won a nail-biting dual by a 9-8 decision. He trailed 3-2 after one but took control in the second with a five-point period. He secured victory with a third-period reversal with 54 seconds remaining and led 9-7.

For the first-timers in Omaha, Thiem's message to them is to just treat it as another tournament.

"Wrestle like the way you have all year or wrestle the way you did at the district tournament," he said. "Don't let the bright lights and big venue get to you because it definitely has an effect on kids."

The four returnees entered this season with high expectations for themselves. After placing second at state last year, Daro's goal is to win a state title. The others all seek to medal for the first time.

"I think making it to the state tournament is a pressure relief, but they know that since the beginning of the year, their goal wasn't just to make it to the state tournament, but to get there and grab a medal," Thiem said. "We'll be locked in and focused all week. I really believe that every single one of our seniors has a strong chance of medaling if they wrestle to their full potential and wrestle well."

Since 2016, David City has placed in the top three at state every season. The Scouts finished third last year after winning the title in 2020. Thiem said the goal this season is a spot in the top 10.

"Our main thing is to just take it one match at a time and go out and compete and not be complacent with just being there," Thiem said. "That's kind of our main thing is not just being happy with making the state tournament but to get something done while you're down there. I know several of our guys had goals to be state medalists all year since the beginning of the year, so I'm hoping we can bring quite a bit of hardware back next week."

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

