Nine Monarch finalists raise another team trophy

Nine Monarchs appeared in the finals and five won titles in Wahoo while Aquinas wrestling won its fourth team title of the season on Saturday.

Aquinas had 12 in the field and collected nine medals - all either gold or sliver. Championships went to Grady Romshek, Jacob Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg, Christopher Nickolite and Michael Andel. Trent Mefford, Zander Kavan, Jacob Moravec and Paul Buresh were each one win short and accepted silver.

That many wrestlers at or near the top totaled 199 points for Aquinas and left the Monarchs 88 points clear of Omaha Westside in second place. Aquinas won at Bennington by single digits but has captured each of the last three tournament titles by at least 70 points.

Romshek (106 pounds) made it two tournament wins in a row with two pins and an 11-4 decision over 13-4 Brandon Wilson of Concordia/DC West. He led 4-2 after two then scored two escapes, a takedown and three nearfall points for the gold medal win.

Jakob Kavan (126) scored two wins by decision and had a pin in the semifinals. He started with a 7-4 win, put his semifinal opponent on the mat midway through the third after a 7-2 lead then beat 15-0 Aaron Ohnoutka of Wahoo Neumann 5-2. Kavan rode two first-period takedowns to victory.

Three of Vandenberg's (145) wins were by fall, the semifinal win was earned via a medical forfeit. He pinned his first two in the second period then beat Jarrett Dodson of Centennial by first-period pin after taking an 8-0 lead.

Nickolite (152) improved to 17-0 with three straight technical falls 17-0, 17-0 and 18-1 before earning a 8-3 win over 9-2 Luke Andres of Lincoln Pius X. Andres cut Nickolite's lead to 3-2 in the second with a takedown but the Aquinas senior ended the period with an escape and a takedown. He answered Andres' escape to start the third with his third takedown of the match.

Andel (182) is now 17-0 behind three pins. He won in the first round in 1 minute, 17 seconds, 4:25 in the semifinals and needed just 35 seconds to put Plattsmouth's Cameron Aughenbaugh on the mat in the finals.

Mefford (113) won by pin then was pinned by 9-2 Reece Kocian of East Butler, Zander Kavan (120) won 15-0 and 4-2 before dropping a 2-0 decision to East Butler's Lane Bohac, Moravec (132) had two pins then dropped a 2-0 decision to 14-1 Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood and Buresh (195) won 10-4, by pin in overtime and was pinned in the third period by Koa McIntyre of Fremont Bergan.

The Monarchs return to the mat Dec. 30 in a road dual at Wood River.

