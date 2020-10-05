No. 1 Cougars too much for Huskies

Shelby-Rising City football has faced some of the top teams in the state this year, but might have faced the toughest team it'll see all year on Friday when the Huskies traveled to Cross County.

The top-ranked team in Class D-1 (6-0) rushed for 451 yards and nine touchdowns as a team against Shelby-Rising City (0-6) in an 82-12 victory for the Cougars.

While the end result wasn't what SRC was looking for, there was some positives. The Huskies led 6-0 after forcing a turnover on Cross County's first possession then taking advantage.

"We had a great start causing a turnover and taking the ball in to score right away to go up 6-0," head coach Zach Kubik said. "I think a positive we take away is that we have a gauge on how we match up against the best team in the state this year. Hats off to Cross County and their team, they have some good football players over there and best of luck to them for the rest of the season."

Shelby-Rising City's touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Hunter White.

Cross County led 36-6 by the end of the first quarter after three rushing touchdowns from Carter Seim on runs of 60, 44 and 40 yards.