Now his name is on the wall: Tre' Daro fights back from title match loss for gold

*Editor's Note: The following story is the final part in a series the Banner-Press has featured on the area's state wrestling champions. Simon Schindler (March 3) and Christopher Nickolite (March 10) were featured in earlier issues and can be read on our website: TheBanner-Press.com.

Tre' Daro planned to make an appearance at David City youth wrestling practice a few days after winning gold. His message, he said, would be quite simple: hard work pays off.

It wasn't too long ago he was one of those boys down on the mat in the bowels of the high school trying his best to stay focused and pay attention. But as youngsters often do, his mind sometimes wandered to reading the names on the wall over and over.

Heck, even to this day he sometimes stared back up at the wall when he was out of breath and trying to regain his focus. Reading those names again, over and over, was a familiar way to get his mind and his energy back on track.

Some day, perhaps even now, there's a youngster who follows the same routine. To consider that his name is one that a future Scout might be reading over and over is almost too incredible to believe.

"The little kids who don't have the attention span in club practice, the kids who can't focus really well and start reading the names on the wall, there's going to be 'Tre Daro second place 2021' and 'Tre Daro first place 2022.' That to me is, I don't even know the word I'm thinking of. It's great; it's amazing," Daro said. "Truthfully there were still some times my senior year when, I wasn't dozing off, but I was reading the names before and during practice."

Daro earned the 38th gold medal in program history on Feb. 19 in Omaha a year after he made a similar run to the title match but came up short. Daro finished his final varsity season 41-2 with four matches in Omaha that included a 10-2 major, a first-period pin, an 8-6 decision and a 6-1 win.

His finals victory over Aquinas Catholic's Michael Andel was the third time the two had met - Daro won all three. His only losses included the Class B state champ Jacob Awiszus of Gering by third-period pin at the Manstedt and Class C state qualifier Thomas Vance of Milford 9-6 in the title match of Daro's home tournament.

He finishes his career 87-10 over the past two years, has 140 wins for his career, a state silver medal and a state gold medal. Daro had a good draw at state last year but wasn't necessarily considered a favorite to make a run to the finals until he did.

When he came up short to unbeaten Josh Miller of Arlington 12-1 in the final, he held on to that moment for a whole year. Daro's lock screen picture on his phone is moments after that match as he leaves the mat with tears in his eyes.

"I remembered the pain that I felt from getting my butt whooped in the finals, and I held onto that every lift that I had to attack, every time I put my shoes on it was, 'I've got to get better so this doesn't happen again,'" he said.

"It feels great to win it, but the pain I felt losing...if you think about it on a spectrum, I'm as happy as I've ever been. But when I got beat in the finals that was as low as I've ever been. If I didn't get beat in the finals last year, I'm not sure if I win it this year.

When he did, all the emotions came rushing back. Is it worse to lose a title match or more enjoyable to win one. That's a question he's not sure he can ever answer. But he's quite sure that one wasn't possible without the other.

"I think I would have trained the same and improved, but last year, although I didn't win it, being in the parade of champions and running through the tunnel, that wasn't my first time doing it this year, and that really helped me," Daro said.

He now joins an ever growing list of champions with the surname Daro. His cousin Trent was a David City champion in 2016. Other distant cousins, Robert, Andrew and Douglas, won championships at Aquinas Catholic between the years of 2003 and 2006.

There's certainly an expectation and an advantage to sharing the family name. Around the holidays, the conversation is almost always wrestling. Everyone there has either stepped on the mat or had a brother on the mat. Even the ladies can join in the discussion.

But as part of his message to the youngsters included, success is more than a name.

"There was definitely that factor, but I also wanted to do it for myself," he said. "I'm not just good at wrestling because my last name is Daro. I've poured hours and hours of hard work into this. It's weird to explain. All the Daros wrestled, and all of them were pretty good. I held myself to the Daro standard."

And while there's more to it than just a name, his is on the list with the other Daros and on the wall in the wrestling room. Twelve months removed from his toughest loss, twelve months of embracing his senior season as one final chance, it all came together. Tre' Daro's name will live on forever at David City.

"It's hard to put into words," he said. "I've been working for this moment and this day since I was a kid, and now it's finally coming true and all the hard work has paid off."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

