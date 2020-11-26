Numbers have Tiger wrestling excited

East Butler head wrestling coach Doug Glasshoff said its been nearly 15 years since he's had a lineup like the one he'll have this winter. With the numbers he's seen show up to the wrestling room, The Tigers have the potential to fill double digit weight classes.
Overall, it's a young team that includes just one senior, four juniors and six sophomores. However, East Butler also returns six state qualifiers and one state medalist - junior Trevin Brecka.
East Butler has 12 wrestlers out total for this season.
"We've kind of spread out," Glasshoff said. "Last year we had a problem with a lot of our freshmen were kind of bunched up at the bottom. Now I'm thinking we'll fill at least 10 weight classes, maybe even 11. Not having those opens can make a huge difference."
Michael Polivka will be the lone senior on the team. He went 22-12 last season and made it to the state tournament. Polivka wrestled at 120 pounds, reached the title match at one tournament and earned his way to state as the third-place wrestler in the district tournament.
Brecka will be the other leader on the team after placing fifth at state with a 34-17 record. He lost his first match at state before finding his way into the medal round with three straight victories. Brecka won the Fillmore Central Invite, Wisner-Pilger Invite and was also third at the district meet.
"We'll be looking for Trevin," Glasshoff said. "He's got some experience. He's a two-time qualifier. He medaled last year. We'll be looking for Trevin to lead us team pointwise and pushing everyone to get better."
Other state returners include sophomore Lane Bohac (38-10), sophomore Reece Kocian (17-11), sophomore Blaine Orta (8-16) and junior Brayden Brecka (29-12). Bohac's top result was two runner-up finishes, Kocian took third twice, Orta was fifth at the Osceola Invite and Brecka won two tournament titles and wrestled in two other title matches.
"I think all of our kids are really good as far as working hard," Glasshoff said. "A lot of them are very self-motivated, so I think that's going to make a big difference."
Other returning wrestlers who gained varsity experience last year include Reid Glasshoff, Kyle Heise, Vincent Hageman and Josh Christian.
East Butler is scheduled to start the season at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Lakeview Invite.
The rest of the schedule includes invites at Osceola, Wahoo, Fillmore Central, Wisner-Pilger, David City, Weeping Water, Plainview and Malcolm.
The Tigers also have a triangular at High Plains against the hosts and Cross County/Osceola as well as the Butler County Duals against David City and Aquinas.
East Butler will host the D3-B subdistrict on Feb. 6 and will travel to Central Valley on Feb. 13 for the district championships.
"We had a couple guys that were kind of new to the sport last year," Glasshoff said. "Just that one year of experience and seeing them this year, just that confidence level has gone up a little bit and I think they're going to do well this year."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
