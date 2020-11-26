Numbers have Tiger wrestling excited

East Butler head wrestling coach Doug Glasshoff said its been nearly 15 years since he's had a lineup like the one he'll have this winter. With the numbers he's seen show up to the wrestling room, The Tigers have the potential to fill double digit weight classes.

Overall, it's a young team that includes just one senior, four juniors and six sophomores. However, East Butler also returns six state qualifiers and one state medalist - junior Trevin Brecka.

East Butler has 12 wrestlers out total for this season.

"We've kind of spread out," Glasshoff said. "Last year we had a problem with a lot of our freshmen were kind of bunched up at the bottom. Now I'm thinking we'll fill at least 10 weight classes, maybe even 11. Not having those opens can make a huge difference."

Michael Polivka will be the lone senior on the team. He went 22-12 last season and made it to the state tournament. Polivka wrestled at 120 pounds, reached the title match at one tournament and earned his way to state as the third-place wrestler in the district tournament.