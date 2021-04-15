Oak Creek team wins trapshooting competitions

The Oak Creek 4-H shooting team won two events and had several members take home medals at the team's third competition in the Mid-Nebraska Trapshooting Conference on March 27.

The team brought 375 total shooters - 155 juniors and 220 seniors - to the shoot and enjoyed wins in the Senior 16-yard Team Championship and the high score for the Overall Team Champion.

Brennan Teter and Jake Bordovsky of Wahoo, Kolby Baer from Aquinas Catholic, Cortney Stava of Seward and Kaleb Dietz of the University of Nebraska High School Program totaled 223/250 for the 16-Yard Team champion and put together a 405/500 for the Higher Overall Team champion.

Teter was third, after a tiebreaker, in the handicap event on a performance of 88/100. Baer was the High Overall Male Champion when he scored 89/100 and won a tiebreaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.