Oakland to host best of Class C golf tournament

"It speaks a lot about our program," Van Winkle said. "It was an honor to be asked and to be considered one of the better teams in the state. I was proud. I was happy to be recognized that way. It was awesome to see other coaches are recognizing our program is successful and would have a heck of a chance to be successful this year."

Junior Tylen Jakub was excited to be part of the first Monarch golf team since 1978.

Neither of the Jakubs are strangers to competitive golf, having both competed in tournaments during the summer.

While Tyler is disappointed that he wasn't able to get a full spring season, he said that this tournament does help with some of the disappointment.

"I was very thankful to get invited," he said. "I originally heard about it from some of the players on the David City golf team. It was actually through their coach I got in. I was very thankful for what they did for us. I’m just happy for the opportunity."

Jaylin was a freshman and will get his first look at the level of competition he'll see for the next three seasons.

"I was really excited because I was really excited going into the season, seeing where I’m at if I can compete with these guys," he said. "I was just really excited and thankful."