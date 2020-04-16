Oborny loses shot at championship

Aquinas senior Gabrielle Oborny finished just one spot out of a gold medal in last year's Class C state pole vault competition.
While on her way to a near championship, Oborny also set the school record with a top mark of 11 feet, 2 inches.
In her fourth year, Oborny was hoping to raise the bar one more time. She was the only member of the top five in the 2019 standings that didn't graduate, and was working towards a goal of 12-6, and of course, a spot atop the podium.
Unfortunately for Oborny, all her big plans came to a screeching halt on April 2 when the NSAA announced that all spring sports were cancelled.
"I won’t be able to have the opportunity to beat my personal record again," Oborny said. "I have my school record and I wanted to make that even higher. Now I won’t really have the opportunity to. That’s probably the hardest part; is just not being able to make myself better; especially for college next year. I won’t be able to make myself better before then."
Oborny called her trip to Omaha in 2019 the highlight of her high school athletic career. Although she was confident after a strong regular season and was fourth as a sophomore, challenging for a championship wasn't necessarily part of her thinking.
But yet, there she was, tied near the top of the standings with another vaulter and down to her last try. When she hit the mat on the other side and saw the bar still standing, it finally registered what she had just done.
"I just told myself right before that vault I needed to make it," she said. "I did the best I could and I wasn’t expecting second place, and I got it. That was really exciting. I think that’s probably the biggest highlight. That feeling was crazy"
While her high school career is over, Oborny will continue pole vaulting at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Although she continues to do the event she loves, that doesn't make missing out on other parts of her senior season any easier.
And of course, she'll have to work harder in college to enjoy the same kind of success, and not even that is guaranteed with the talent she'll face at the Division II level.
While at UNK she plans to study exercise science and athletic training, hoping to eventually become an athletic trainer.
"It’s nice that this year wasn’t my last time ever vaulting," Oborny said. "I’ll still be able to do it again. I’m still upset, because high school is a lot different than college. I have had a lot success in high school, but college is a whole different world. It will be a lot more competition. It will just be different."
When Oborny first learned that spring sports had been suspended for two weeks, she believed that the season would eventually start back up after that.
When the second suspension came, it hit Oborny that her high-school career might come to a premature end.
That premature end is disappointing to more than just her. Aquinas girls head coach Tony Smith has expected big things for Oborny since seeing her first compete in junior high. It seemed she was naturally progressing toward a big finish.
"I knew she was going to be a decent vaulter," Smith said. "She had a little bit of successes her seventh-grade year and then her eighth-grade year she had a really nice year where she broke our middle-school record.
"That’s where I always thought, ‘This girl will be somebody that has a chance to be good by the time she’s done.’ She’s done that. She’s just gotten better every single year."
Outside of competition, the time spent with teammates and friends during meets is another casualty of a cancelled season.
"I talked with some of my teammates that are younger than me and I was just really heartbroken that I wouldn’t get another season with them," Oborny said. "They were really heartbroken that they wouldn’t get another season with me because I’ll be gone next year. It was pretty upsetting. I was hoping to grow in my friendships with them this season before I go to college in the fall."
While the ending may not have been what she hoped for, there were many highlights for Oborny over her four-year career.
"I have so many good friendships and I’m so thankful for all my friends," she said. "I’m also thankful I go to a Catholic school and I can praise God and I can praise God with my friends. And that’s amazing in athletics too, praising God when I succeed. I think that’s one of my favorite parts."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!