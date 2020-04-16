Oborny loses shot at championship

But yet, there she was, tied near the top of the standings with another vaulter and down to her last try. When she hit the mat on the other side and saw the bar still standing, it finally registered what she had just done.

"I just told myself right before that vault I needed to make it," she said. "I did the best I could and I wasn’t expecting second place, and I got it. That was really exciting. I think that’s probably the biggest highlight. That feeling was crazy"

While her high school career is over, Oborny will continue pole vaulting at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Although she continues to do the event she loves, that doesn't make missing out on other parts of her senior season any easier.

And of course, she'll have to work harder in college to enjoy the same kind of success, and not even that is guaranteed with the talent she'll face at the Division II level.

While at UNK she plans to study exercise science and athletic training, hoping to eventually become an athletic trainer.