'Official' Legion baseball season canceled

American Legion departments across the country received a memo last weekend indicating that the Legion baseball season is over.
The Legion cancelled regional tournaments and the Legion World Series last month. This latest announcement doesn't prevent summer baseball but does end The American Legion National Organization's ties to sponsorship of the game for the rest of the year.
Baseball can continue, based on local conditions, under a team's regular sponsorship, but will not have the endorsement of The American Legion. That means that American Legion rules and insurance coverage do not apply.
"All other situation(s) that may arise during the 2020 baseball season in a department that elects to have a 2020 baseball season is a situation for that particular department as that particular department is solely responsible for its decision to any situation(s) as The American Legion National Organization staff and volunteers are not authorized to address or help with any department’s situation(s)," the memo said.
Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts announced May 11 that youth baseball and softball practice can resume on June 1 with certain guidelines in place. Games are then allowed to return on June 18.
That allows "Legion" teams to take the field though it would no longer be a Legion season, and several challenges for getting such a team, and season, off the ground seem almost insurmountable.
"As of now there's not going to be a season," David City head coach Steve Rerucha said. "We're waiting to find out."
Guidelines handed down by Ricketts included steps for sanitizing playing areas and who's allowed at practices and games. Those steps provide another hurdle to opening.
Only household members are allowed to attend games, and those that do will have to bring their own chairs. No usage of the bleachers is allowed.
Additionally, family members of players awaiting the following game must stay in their cars until the teams for the next game are in the dugout. That makes it difficult for road games in which parents and friends of players from separate teams intermingle. Some players compete on two rosters.
Coaches must also consider how teams would handle sanitizing bathrooms after practices and games and how a team would be required to react if a member tested positive for COVID-19.
Then there's the issue with scheduling opponents.
Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg is also looking into what a season could possibly look like.
