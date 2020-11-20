Outdoor Update: Game and Parks seeks input on waterfowl season

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on potential changes to duck and goose season dates for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries this fall, and Game and Parks is allowing hunters an opportunity to provide input regarding their preferences related to season dates within the approved units and zones.
Waterfowl hunters who had provided an email address when they completed their Harvest Information Program registration between 2017 and 2019 should receive an email invitation to participate in a season dates preference survey.
Hunters who only provided a postal address will receive a postcard directing them to the online survey. The postcards also will contain a unique five-digit username above the mailing address that must be entered to access the survey and may be used only once. If prompted for a password, recipients should leave it blank.
“It is equally important to provide your input if you are satisfied with the current duck zone or goose unit season dates, or if you would like to see changes made,” said Will Inselman, assistant Wildlife Division administrator for research.
Disabled Nebraska vets can apply for lifetime park permits
Thanks to the passage of LB 770 by the Legislature, introduced by Sen. Tim Gragert from Creighton, a permit will be issued if the veteran:
• was discharged or separated with a characterization of honorable or general; and
• has been deemed 50 percent or more disabled as a result of military service or receives a Veterans Administration pension as a result of permanent, non-service-related disability.
Application forms are available at OutdoorNebraska.org or any Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office. Forms must be signed by a Veteran Service officer. Signed forms can be returned to Game and Parks or mailed to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370. The Commission will begin issuing permits on Nov. 16.
Those who already have disabled hunt and fish combination permits are prequalified for the veteran lifetime park entry permit but still must submit an application.
Similar to Game and Parks’ annual vehicle park entry permit, the lifetime permit is a windshield sticker but of a unique design. Disabled veterans can get one free lifetime vehicle park entry permit. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park.
