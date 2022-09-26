Panthers claim conference runner-up, Aquinas gets payback on Lakeview

The high school softball regular season comes to an end this week. On Saturday, Blue River finished as the Southern Nebraska Conference runner-up defeating FCEMF in the semifinals and falling to Milford in the championship game.

Blue River defeated FCEMF 12-4 thanks to a five-run fourth and a four-run sixth to seal the run-rule victory. Meagan Jahde led the Panthers offense hitting 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four stolen bases.

Danica Watts, Nicole Martensen, Sierra Rhynalds and Emily Ewert all recorded two-hit games. In the circle, Autumn Lindsley allowed just one earned run.

In the championship game, Milford defeated the Panthers for the second time in a week 18-10. Rhynalds batted 4 for 4 with Jahde, Ewert and Alexa Carter posting two-hit games.

Blue River sported a 10-7 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth, but the Eagles plated six in home half of the fifth and five in the sixth to claim the conference title.

Earlier in the week, the Panthers defeated two of its subdistrict opponents in Aurora and York. They defeated the Huskies 7-6 on Sept. 20 coming back from a 6-0 deficit to walk it off with four runs in the seventh. Watts lined a two-run double for the walk-off hit.

On Thursday, Blue River split its home triangular defeating York 8-6 and losing to Polk County on 11-3.

The Panthers enter their regular season finale Thursday with a 17-10 record. They'll face Milford for the third time in 12 days and then on Monday, Blue River will compete in subdistricts.

Aquinas Catholic competed in Saturday's Central City Invite. After dominating Minden 12-1 in the first game of pool play, the Monarchs faced Class B No. 9 Lakeview in a rematch from their meeting on Sept. 13 in Columbus.

After the Lady Vikes hit a walk-off single to win 4-3, Aquinas repaid the favor with a 5-4 walk-off victory. Jordyn Bohuslavsky hit a solo home run on a 2-0 pitch to deliver the victory.

After hitting an RBI ground out in the first, Claire Wisnieski hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the third to put the Monarchs ahead 4-3. Veronica Reimers drove in the other run on an RBI single in the third.

In the final, the eighth-ranked Monarchs faced off against No. 6 Central City. Aquinas took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the Bison hit a solo home run to open the frame and then hit a walk-off single following a single and a passed ball on strike three.

Bohuslavsky hit two solo home runs and Bianca Romshek drove in two runs on a two-out, two-run double that put Aquinas ahead 6-5 in the fourth.

Aquinas ended the week 4-1 with victories over Highway 91 on Sept. 20 and North Bend on Thursday. The Monarchs were 17-7 before Tuesday's game at Polk County. It'll end the regular season Thursday versus Cuming County before subdistricts on Monday.