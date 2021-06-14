 Skip to main content
Payton Davis shines in All-Star boys basketball game
  • Updated
Payton Davis

Aquinas Catholic's Payton Davis puts up a turnaround shot in the paint during the Central all-star game on June 10. Davis led all players with 22 points.

Payton Davis had quite the senior year. He captured seven medals at the Nebraska Class C track and field championship, helped the Monarchs win the state title and won another cross country title.

On the hardwood, he was a starter on the boys team that went 10-13. His ability to score from a variety of spots on the floor earned him an invite to the Silver Team for the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Game on June 10.

Davis was coached by Monarchs coach Trevor Weiss and played with fellow Aquinas teammate Kyle Napier.

Rylan Chromy

Aquinas Catholic Rylan Chromy goes up for a reverse layup during the second quarter of Central's all-star game on June 10.

He and Napier also played against Aquinas teammate Rylan Chromy on the Green Team.

"It was definitely kind of fun, kind of a fun joke," Davis said. "Rylan Chromy was on the other team. I guarded him, he guarded me. Kyle Napier was on my team, so that was pretty much the same playing with him for 10-plus years."

Davis was the leading scorer in the game scoring. He totaled 22 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Silver won the game 97-85. After trailing 18-17 after the first quarter, Silver scored 37 points in the second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead.

The lead grew to 14 after the third quarter as Silver never surrendered the lead again.

"It was pretty fun," Davis said. "Lot of guys from different schools, so it was really fun playing with other guys. We had one practice yesterday (June 9); just to get to know them was pretty fun; pretty good experience."

Kyle Napier

Aquinas Catholic's Kyle Napier goes up to block a shot in the second quarter during Central's all-star game on June 10.

Napier scored 10 points as Chromy tallied eight points for Green. Shelby-Rising City's Colin Wingard finished the game with three points, hitting a 3 in the third quarter.

Colin Wingard

Shelby-Rising City's Colin Wingard attempts a 3-pointer in the second quarter during Central's all-star game on June 10.

Davis said his favorite basketball memory will be when Aquinas upset No. 2 North Bend in the subdistrict final of his junior year. He also will remember playing against the rugged competition in the Centennial Conference.

"Any Centennial Conference game was pretty fun because everyone is good in the Centennial Conference," he said.

Davis will be running cross country and track and field at Nebraska-Kearney. He's looking forward to meeting up with some former teammates and be joining the running program.

"I have some of my former teammates at Aquinas that are at Kearney now, so it'll definitely be fun to get to run with them again for a couple years," Davis said. "Just a more advanced running program at Kearney, that'll definitely be fun."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

