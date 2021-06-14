Payton Davis shines in All-Star boys basketball game

Payton Davis had quite the senior year. He captured seven medals at the Nebraska Class C track and field championship, helped the Monarchs win the state title and won another cross country title.

On the hardwood, he was a starter on the boys team that went 10-13. His ability to score from a variety of spots on the floor earned him an invite to the Silver Team for the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Game on June 10.

Davis was coached by Monarchs coach Trevor Weiss and played with fellow Aquinas teammate Kyle Napier.

He and Napier also played against Aquinas teammate Rylan Chromy on the Green Team.

"It was definitely kind of fun, kind of a fun joke," Davis said. "Rylan Chromy was on the other team. I guarded him, he guarded me. Kyle Napier was on my team, so that was pretty much the same playing with him for 10-plus years."

Davis was the leading scorer in the game scoring. He totaled 22 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Silver won the game 97-85. After trailing 18-17 after the first quarter, Silver scored 37 points in the second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead.

The lead grew to 14 after the third quarter as Silver never surrendered the lead again.