Pierce, Rezac win gold at Shelby-Rising City meet

Another frigid, windy afternoon was in store for the East Butler track and field team on April 27 at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.

Still, the Tiger boys squad came away with an eighth-place overall finish while the Lady Tigers ended up in sixth. The East Butler boys scored 37 points and were five ahead of Exeter-Milligan. Fillmore Central scored 92 points and was 17 ahead of David City.

The East Butler girls had 40 points, were one ahead of Sandy Creek and 15 back of Exeter-Milligan. Host Shelby-Rising City won the girls title on a total of 108 and ½ points, more than 40 ahead of second place Osceola.

“We had a lot of season bests on another cold and windy day. The kids competed well,” East Butler coach Dale Nielsen said.

Nielsen praised Alex Pierce, saying he had a “great day,” but got banged up in the 400-meter dash. Pierce “won at the tape” in the event with a time of 53.40 seconds. However he also tumbled to the track in the process.

“Tough kid,” Nielsen said.