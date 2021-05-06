Pierce, Rezac win gold at Shelby-Rising City meet

Another frigid, windy afternoon was in store for the East Butler track and field team on April 27 at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.
Still, the Tiger boys squad came away with an eighth-place overall finish while the Lady Tigers ended up in sixth. The East Butler boys scored 37 points and were five ahead of Exeter-Milligan. Fillmore Central scored 92 points and was 17 ahead of David City.
The East Butler girls had 40 points, were one ahead of Sandy Creek and 15 back of Exeter-Milligan. Host Shelby-Rising City won the girls title on a total of 108 and ½ points, more than 40 ahead of second place Osceola.
“We had a lot of season bests on another cold and windy day. The kids competed well,” East Butler coach Dale Nielsen said.
Nielsen praised Alex Pierce, saying he had a “great day,” but got banged up in the 400-meter dash. Pierce “won at the tape” in the event with a time of 53.40 seconds. However he also tumbled to the track in the process.
“Tough kid,” Nielsen said.
Pierce was also awarded a bronze medal in the 100 (11.90). He later took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 6 inches. In the 800, he finished in sixth (2:20.30) – this was the first time this season Pierce ran in that event, according to Nielsen.
Pierce wasn’t the only Tiger athlete to come away with a gold medal.
Tristan Rezac finished first in the shot put (48-1.50). Nielsen said this distance was notable because Rezac added 2 feet to his personal-best record.
Meanwhile, in the 100 relay the team of Collin Bouc, Anthony Strizek, Ryan Sullivan and Brayden Brecka took fourth (47.90).
Sullivan ended up fifth in the triple jump (36-5.00). Brecka placed fifth in the 110 hurdles (19.80).
Kyle Heise, Colby Jirovsky, Reid Glasshoff and Zane Miller teamed up for the 800 relay and finished in sixth (10:31.80).
For the girls team, Camryn Kocian won silver in the 100-meter dash (13.30). She also finished fifth in the 200 (27.90).
Allie Rigatuso was the runner-up in 300 hurdles (50.80). Rigatuso also took fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.90).
Kocian and Rigatuso teamed up with Meagan Janak and Haley Klement to run the 400 relay and came away with a third-place finish (54.50).
In the 3200, Reese Kozisek took fourth place (14:46.30).
Klement finished fourth in the high jump with a distance of 4-6.00.
Kozisek, Lanae Aerts, Rylie Biltoft and Haley Sebranek paired up in the 800 relay and ended up in fifth (12:10.30).
Sebranek finished sixth in the 1600 (6:46.20). In the shot put, Sierra Rhynalds took sixth in the shot put (30-3.50).
East Butler competed against Shelby-Rising City, Osceola, Cross County, David City, Exeter-Milligan, Sandy Creek, Fillmore Central, Harvard, Palmer, High Plains and Fullerton.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.