Pinneo drives in four in win at Tecumseh

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion leadoff hitter Jett Pinneo drove in four runs and every member of the lineup had at least one RBI in a dominant 19-9 road win July 8 at Tecumseh.
Pinneo grounded out to lead the game but was on base in each of his next four at bats, driving in runs with a single, bases-loaded walk and triple. He also reached in the fifth inning the hard way on a hit-by-pitch. He accounted for a run during an 10-run outburst in the fourth and crossed the plate again in the fifth.
SOS scored at least one run in every inning of the mercy-rule shortened contest, plating one in the first and three each in the second and third prior to the 10 spot in the fourth.
The Rebels only needed eight hits for the blowout win thanks to eight errors by the hosts. Nine of Tecumseh's 19 runs allowed were unearned because of those mistakes.
The Rebels used the combination of five pitchers for the win. Kyle Napier started and allowed one run on two walks. Bailey Belt earned the win with two innings of work, two earned on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Up 7-2 through three, the Rebels put it away in the fourth on four hit batters, a single, a triple, two errors and a walk.
Bailey Belt, Gierhan, Max Hoatson and Grady Belt were all hit consecutively in the first four at bats of the inning.
Napier's two-out single to center then Bailey Belt's ground ball past short made it 19-3 through 4 and 1/2.
SOS improved to 7-2-1 with the victory and has won four straight since a 4-0 loss to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in the Twin River tournament final on June 28. The Rebels only two losses this season have come at the hands of DCB.
Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!