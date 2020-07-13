Pinneo drives in four in win at Tecumseh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion leadoff hitter Jett Pinneo drove in four runs and every member of the lineup had at least one RBI in a dominant 19-9 road win July 8 at Tecumseh.

Pinneo grounded out to lead the game but was on base in each of his next four at bats, driving in runs with a single, bases-loaded walk and triple. He also reached in the fifth inning the hard way on a hit-by-pitch. He accounted for a run during an 10-run outburst in the fourth and crossed the plate again in the fifth.

SOS scored at least one run in every inning of the mercy-rule shortened contest, plating one in the first and three each in the second and third prior to the 10 spot in the fourth.

The Rebels only needed eight hits for the blowout win thanks to eight errors by the hosts. Nine of Tecumseh's 19 runs allowed were unearned because of those mistakes.

The Rebels used the combination of five pitchers for the win. Kyle Napier started and allowed one run on two walks. Bailey Belt earned the win with two innings of work, two earned on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Up 7-2 through three, the Rebels put it away in the fourth on four hit batters, a single, a triple, two errors and a walk.