Practice on for SOS, DC season axed

"All of the teams that were in our league before weren’t going to have a team. They’re opting out," Rerucha said. "The north league that we could have possibly got in, well that consisted of Lakeview, which would have been the closest game, and Crofton, Wayne, Arlington, Battle Creek…by the time you get off work at 4 or 5 and you drive there, it’s a lot of running around. Then there’s the insurance to worry about. There’s just a whole combination of factors. If this were at the beginning of May, then it’s a whole different story."

David City also had a problem finding a location to play. The teams could have used the local ball fields to practice but teams from other communities haven't been welcomed in yet. That meant road games for the five to six-week season that would have been possible.

Additionally, those teams that were ready to add DC to the schedule were, in most cases, looking for a Junior/Senior doubleheader. Without a Junior team, David City had little interest as an opponent.

But while baseball is over for area teenagers, Rerucha and officials are trying to work on opening the fields for little league and youth baseball/softball players to practice and play inner-city games.