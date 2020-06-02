Practice on for SOS, DC season axed

Area Legion baseball teams diverged onto different paths Monday when the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Post 91 opened practice and David City Legion Post 125 remained at home.
SOS is planning on having a season while in David City, too many factors contributed to a logistical situation that made the season nearly impossible.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on May 21 that baseball and softball would be allowed to take place this summer across the state with certain restrictions. The first day of practice was set for June 1. Games are allowed to begin on June 18.
Several guidelines are in place for both. When games being, only players' family and household members will be allowed to attend, concession stands and bleachers will be closed and sanitizing efforts must be made to bathrooms and equipment, among other steps.
SOS believes it has found a way to make it work. David City, due in large part to a lack of opponents, will have to wait until 2021.
"I guess it’s kind of a relief. Finally the kids can actually do something," SOS coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "They’ve had their track season and that taken away from them, and it looked like baseball was going to be taken away from them too. I guess it’s kind of a relief that they can actually get back on the field and hopefully have some fun together. It’s been few and far between here lately."
Kuhnel and SOS have taken a hopeful approach to playing over the past month while signs seemed to indicate that hope was misplaced. Late in April, regional tournaments and the Legion World Series was canceled by the American Legion National Organization.
The national organization then severed its ties with state and local legions for the summer in a memo sent out the weekend of May 9.
Still, SOS kept its schedule in place and hoped for the best. That hope was confirmed when Ricketts announced the loosening for public restrictions and the start of summer baseball and softball two weeks ago.
As teams on the SOS schedule began to cancel the season, the Rebels tried to find replacements. What they're left with is nearly 20 games split between home and away. SOS will have a junior and a senior squad.
"There’s going to be a lot of rules we have to follow," Kuhnel said. ..."If you don’t follow them you’re not going to play. We want to play baseball, so we’re going to follow the rules."
For David City and manager Steve Rerucha, the situation was more complex. Rerucha had some coaching interest but had yet to find anyone officially for a junior and senior squad, it didn't seem the junior squad had enough members and the league David City participates in was quickly losing members.
"All of the teams that were in our league before weren’t going to have a team. They’re opting out," Rerucha said. "The north league that we could have possibly got in, well that consisted of Lakeview, which would have been the closest game, and Crofton, Wayne, Arlington, Battle Creek…by the time you get off work at 4 or 5 and you drive there, it’s a lot of running around. Then there’s the insurance to worry about. There’s just a whole combination of factors. If this were at the beginning of May, then it’s a whole different story."
David City also had a problem finding a location to play. The teams could have used the local ball fields to practice but teams from other communities haven't been welcomed in yet. That meant road games for the five to six-week season that would have been possible.
Additionally, those teams that were ready to add DC to the schedule were, in most cases, looking for a Junior/Senior doubleheader. Without a Junior team, David City had little interest as an opponent.
But while baseball is over for area teenagers, Rerucha and officials are trying to work on opening the fields for little league and youth baseball/softball players to practice and play inner-city games.
"Right now, what the ball association was talking about was opening up for the younger kids a couple times a week," he said. "The main goal is, we wanted the kids here to have something during the summer. Everything is basically shut down. They’re not going to open the pool. What are these kids going to do, the young kids?"
For SOS, the Rebels are looking forward to a successful season. There has been some talk of potentially organizing district tournaments and a state tournament, though those talks are very premature.
Postseason or not, much of the roster for both teams return from a year ago.
The Juniors were unable to play in the district tournament a year ago due to prior commitments for many of the players. The Seniors qualified for state and went 0-2.
"When you get to the state championship, I guess you can’t complain," Kuhnel said. "All those kids are back, with the exception of a couple. But, a couple of the younger kids did move up and contributed quite a bit on the senior team as well. We should have a pretty good nucleus of kids coming back. We’ll see how it goes."
Peter Huguenin contributed to this report.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
