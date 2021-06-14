Rebel Juniors drop three games

Zelasney went 4 for 4 and scored three runs, drove in one and swiped six bases. Neujahr posted the other multi-hit game and Urban drew three walks.

DCB 12, SOS REBEL JUNIORS 1: Similar to earlier in the week against Malcolm, SOS struggled to put up zeros and fell behind 10-0

Schmidtberger started the game and threw 2 and ⅓, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits.

DCB scored two in the first inning on a RBI sac fly and a RBI ground out. It was 3-0 in the second inning after a RBI single. That was followed up by a three-run, inside-the-park home run to center field to make it 6-0.

An error made it 7-0 in the third inning. DCB scored three in the fourth inning on a RBI single, a sac fly and a balk by Cooper Sundberg.

Dubas scored the only run for the Juniors in the fourth. He reached on a dropped third strike then advanced to third on a Urban single. Dubas stole home as Urban was caught stealing at second base.

The final run for DCB came across in the fifth inning on a RBI double.

Urban, Calahan and Kirby tallied the only three hits for SOS as the Rebel Juniors struck out 10 times.