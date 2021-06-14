Rebel Juniors drop three games

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Juniors entered last week 4-4 but dropped three straight games while giving up double-digit runs in all three losses.
On June 8, SOS lost 25-5 vs. Malcolm allowing 23 runs in the first two innings. Two days later, SOS lost 15-7 allowing seven runs in the final frame.
The Rebel bats were dormant on June 12 against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus in a 12-1 defeat.
MALCOLM 25, SOS REBEL JUNIORS 5: Wyatt Urban started the game for the Rebels, but he was unable to make it through the first inning.
Malcolm scored on two RBI singles, two errors and a ground out to lead 7-0. Urban was pulled after ⅔ of an inning with eight rungs, five earned, on five hits.
Colton Kirby came on in relief and didn't fare much better. Malcolm scored seven runs with two outs on three RBI singles and two errors.
Kirby failed to record an out and Kolton Neujahr relieved him. Kirby allowed six runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks.
Neujahr struggled as well, allowing nine runs (five earned) on eight hits in 1 and ⅓.
Malcolm tallied eight second-inning runs on four RBI singles and an error. The visitors tacked on a run in the third and fourth.
SOS scored four runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Urban, Trevor Bolton came across on an error, Shayden Lundstrom stole home and Isaac Whitmore had a RBI sacrifice fly.
Bolton drove in a run with a ground out scoring Isaiah Zelasney.
Zelasney, Urban, Whitmore and Andrew Dubas were the only four Rebel hitters to reach base with a hit.
TECUMSEH 15, SOS REBEL JUNIORS 7: SOS got off to a better start against Tecumseh, taking a first-inning lead on a wild pitch that brought in Zelasney.
Tecumseh scored four runs in the second off Rebel starter Kirby on three RBI singles and a RBI sac fly.
The Juniors reduced the deficit to one run on a Kirby fielder's choice and a RBI ground out by Dubas in the third.
Tecumseh took the lead for good in the fourth inning with four runs in the frame on two wild pitches, a fielding error and a RBI single.
In the fifth and final inning, SOS fell a run short. Neujahr scored Kirby on a RBI single, Dubas stole home, Zelasney doubled home Neujahr and Zelasney stole home.
Tecumseh went on to seven runs in the final frame to win it 15-7 early on the mercy rule.
After Kirby went 3 and ⅔ innings allowing six runs on eight hits, Brayden Schmidtberger, Urban, Neujahr and Whitmore combined to throw the final 1 and ⅓ innings, allowing nine runs on four hits and six walks.
Zelasney went 4 for 4 and scored three runs, drove in one and swiped six bases. Neujahr posted the other multi-hit game and Urban drew three walks.
DCB 12, SOS REBEL JUNIORS 1: Similar to earlier in the week against Malcolm, SOS struggled to put up zeros and fell behind 10-0
Schmidtberger started the game and threw 2 and ⅓, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits.
DCB scored two in the first inning on a RBI sac fly and a RBI ground out. It was 3-0 in the second inning after a RBI single. That was followed up by a three-run, inside-the-park home run to center field to make it 6-0.
An error made it 7-0 in the third inning. DCB scored three in the fourth inning on a RBI single, a sac fly and a balk by Cooper Sundberg.
Dubas scored the only run for the Juniors in the fourth. He reached on a dropped third strike then advanced to third on a Urban single. Dubas stole home as Urban was caught stealing at second base.
The final run for DCB came across in the fifth inning on a RBI double.
Urban, Calahan and Kirby tallied the only three hits for SOS as the Rebel Juniors struck out 10 times.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
Malcolm................................................................. 15-8-1-1 -- 25-20-1
SOS Rebel Juniors (4-5)................................................ 4-1-0-0 -- 5-4-8
Loss: Wyatt Urban (0-1) 0.2IP, 5H, 8R, 5ER, 1K, 1BB. 1B: Isaiah Zelasney, Wyatt Urban, Isaac Whitmore, Andrew Dubas. RBI: Trevor Bolton, Wyatt Urban, Isaac Whitmore. R: Isaiah Zelasney 2, Trevor Bolton, Shayden Lundstrom, Wyatt Urban. BB: Trevor Bolton, Shayden Lundstrom, Wyatt Urban, Kolton Neujahr. SB: Isaiah Zelasney 4, Shayden Lundstrom.
SOS Rebel Juniors (4-6)............................................. 1-0-2-0-4 -- 7-8-3
Tecumseh............................................................. 0-4-0-4-7 -- 15-12-3
Loss: Colton Kirby (0-1) 3.2IP, 8H, 6R, 6ER, 5K, 1BB. 1B: Isaiah Zelasney 3, Colton Kirby, Andrew Dubas, Kolton Neujahr 2. 2B: Isaiah Zelasney. RBI: Isaiah Zelasney, Colton Kirby, Kolton Neujahr. R: Isaiah Zelasney 3, Cohen Calahan, Colton Kirby, Andrew Dubas, Kolton Neujahr. BB: Wyatt Urban 3, Cohen Calahan. SB: Isaiah Zelasney 6, Andrew Dubas 2, Cohen Calahan, Kolton Neujahr, Wyatt Urban.
DCB...................................................................... 2-4-1-3-2 -- 12-9-0
SOS Rebel Juniors (4-7)............................................. 0-0-0-1-0 -- 1-3-2