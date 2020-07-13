Rebel Juniors run streak to six straight

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors won their sixth straight with a perfect weekend that included a 12-7 win over BDS in Osceola on Saturday then a 4-0 shutout at Beatrice on Sunday.
The Rebels needed just seen hits on Saturday thanks to 11 walks. Colton Kirby was the only member of the SOS lineup with multiple hits but seven different players scored a run.
The next afternoon, Colin Wingard went six strong innings without allowing any runs while his offense staked him to a 3-0 lead in the Rebels first at bat.
SOS improved to 10-1 ahead of a three-game road stretch that includes North Bend on Wednesday, Albion the following night and Wilber on Sunday.
SOS 12, BDS 7: The Rebels found themselves chasing two runs before they had touched a bat but quickly regained firm control with three first-inning runs.
SOS led 3-2 after the first, 8-2 after two, 10-2 after three, 11-2 after four, 11-7 after five and 12-7 after six.
Colton Kirby was the offensive leader for the Rebels with two hits and three runs. Cohen Calahan led the squad with three RBIs.
Konner Batenhorst started the game on the mound where he pitched three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five batters.
Wyatt Urban pitched one inning of relief allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on three hits while walking two batters and striking out one. Mick Hoatson closed the final two innings allowing no runs on no hits. He walked one and struck out one.
BDS scored its two first-inning runs on two errors, two singles and a hit batter.
Kirby ignited the Rebels offense right away with a leadoff single. Colin Wingard doubled in a run and Calahan singled on a hard ground ball.
SOS loaded up the bases in the second without a hit thanks to two walks and a hit batter then scored two on a passed ball, one on a bases-loaded walk and added two more on Kyle Neujahr's single to right
Isaac Whitmore blasted a two-out single to left field scoring Neujahr in the bottom of the fourth.
BDS trailed 11-2 with only three innings to work with but tried to rally late with five in the fifth. The hosts used a leadoff walk, error, single, hit batter, back-to-back singles and RBI ground out to close the gap to four.
SOS put the game away when Zelasney scored on a passed ball.
SOS 4, BEATRICE 0: Colin Wingard was in total control the next afternoon, throwing 55 of his 97 pitches for strikes while also starting out 13 of 24 hitters with first-pitch strikes.
It was Wingard's second start and third appearance of the season. He's been solid in each outing. Wingard struck out 12 in a win over Twin River on June 20. He fanned 10 more against Albion on July 5.
Over 17 and 1/3 innings of work Wingard has gone 3-0 with a minuscule 0.40 ERA and 1.154 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).
He allowed his only earned run in the sixth inning of the win over Twin River but has since put up zeros in the last 11 and 1/3.
Zelasney pitched the final inning allowing no runs on no hits. He also didn't walk any batters.
Walks were again a factor. Only Grady Belty and Wingard managed hits, but eight Rebels walked at least once. Beatrice also committed two errors and hit two SOS batters.
SOS scored its three runs in the first inning off six walks and added its last run in the top of the seventh off a hit batter, two walks and a Grady Belt steal of home.
Beatrice had a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the seventh when the leadoff batter reached first on an error. But that hope came crashing down when he was picked off at first before the first pitch of the next at bat.
A ground out and pop out ended the game and gave the win to the Juniors.
Wingard was staked to a 3-0 cushion when Zelasney led off with a walk, Grady Belt did the same with one out, Mick Hoatson took a free pass and Wingard forced in a run with another. Kirby drew a fourth straight walk to make it 2-0 and Kale Gustafson walked with two out for a 3-0 lead following a fielder's choice.
Wingard struck out the first four hitters of the game, stranded a two-out single in the second, worked around two, two-out walks in the third, stranded a two-out single in the fourth, walked two with two down in the fifth before a ground ball ended it and stranded a one-out single in the sixth.
Peter Huguenin and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor for The Banner-Press. Reach them via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
