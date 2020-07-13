Rebel Juniors run streak to six straight

It was Wingard's second start and third appearance of the season. He's been solid in each outing. Wingard struck out 12 in a win over Twin River on June 20. He fanned 10 more against Albion on July 5.

Over 17 and 1/3 innings of work Wingard has gone 3-0 with a minuscule 0.40 ERA and 1.154 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched).

He allowed his only earned run in the sixth inning of the win over Twin River but has since put up zeros in the last 11 and 1/3.

Zelasney pitched the final inning allowing no runs on no hits. He also didn't walk any batters.

Walks were again a factor. Only Grady Belty and Wingard managed hits, but eight Rebels walked at least once. Beatrice also committed two errors and hit two SOS batters.

SOS scored its three runs in the first inning off six walks and added its last run in the top of the seventh off a hit batter, two walks and a Grady Belt steal of home.

Beatrice had a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the seventh when the leadoff batter reached first on an error. But that hope came crashing down when he was picked off at first before the first pitch of the next at bat.

A ground out and pop out ended the game and gave the win to the Juniors.