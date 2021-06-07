Rebel Juniors split four-game week

Isaiah Zelasney led the offensive surge last week for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Juniors batting 6-for-14 as the team went 2-2 to start the month of June.
Cohen Calahan was another stand-out performer at the plate for SOS as he batted for 5-for-7 in the first two games of the week scoring six runs. The Juniors won both of those games defeating the North Bend Juniors 13-8 on June 1 and Thayer Central 11-5 on June 3.
In the final two games of the week, the Rebels mustered just 14 hits including going 6-for-33 in a 9-8 loss against York on June 5.
Shayden Lundstrom and Trevor Bolton were the only players in Sunday's game to record multiple hits as SOS fell to Central City/Fullerton 9-5.
The pitching had its struggles despite two wins. The Rebels gave up eight or more runs in three of the four. The Juniors head into the second week of June 4-4.
SOS REBELS JUNIORS 13, NORTH BEND 8: SOS came out swinging against North Bend starter Wyatt Rangeloff with a nine-run first inning.
After an error and a fielder's choice brought home the first two runs, Brayden Schmidtberger, Calahan, and Neujahr had RBI hits. Urban brought in a run on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Andrew Dubas scored on a wild pitch.
North Bend would make it 9-3 entering the third inning before SOS tacked on two more runs on a fielder's choice and groundout.
Calahan's RBI single and Urban's RBI double in the fourth inning would conclude the scoring for the Juniors as they won the game in six innings on the mercy rule.
Isaac Whitmore got the start tossing an inning allowing two runs on one hit and three walks.
Neujahr was the winning pitcher throwing two innings allowing three runs on five hits to go with three strikeouts.
SOS REBELS JUNIORS 13, THAYER CENTRAL 5: The top-four hitters in the Juniors lineup, Zelasney, Calahan, Lundstrom and Urban, did all the damage, combining to go 9-for-14 at the plate with six RBIs and nine runs scored.
Thayer Central took a 3-0 lead in the first inning against SOS starter Cooper Sundberg on a RBI single from, a passed ball and a RBI groundout.
The Rebels scraped two runs across in the ensuing half-inning on a Urban RBI single and a balk.
Thayer Central went ahead 4-2 in the second inning on a RBI single, but SOS took the lead in the third inning on a RBI double by Calahan, an Urban RBI sac fly and a wild pitch to make it 5-4. The Rebels led the rest of the way.
In the fourth, SOS made it 7-4 on a RBI double by Zelasney and a RBI single by Calahan.
Calahan drove in another run in the sixth on a RBI double. He wound up scoring on a fielding error. Kirby made it 11-4 on a RBI single to center field.
Thayer Central plated its fifth run on a groundout but SOS finished the game on top 11-5.
Sundberg got the win for the Rebels, tossing five innings allowing four runs on six hits to go with two walks and three strikeouts.
YORK 9, SOS REBELS JUNIORS 8: The Juniors jumped out to an 8-2 lead after four innings before York mounted a big comeback and walked it off in the seventh.
SOS scored two runs in each of the first four innings. In the opening frame, Zelasney scored on an error and Schmidtberger brought in Calahan on a RBI single back up the middle.
Zelasney and Calahan were involved in the scoring in the second inning on a RBI triple by Zelasney. A Calahan sac fly brought Zelasney in for a 4-0 advantage.
A bases loaded walk by Bolton and a fielder's choice made it 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third. York plated two runs in the ensuing half-inning on a pair of SOS errors to make it 6-2.
Dubas drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning with Schmidtberger scoring later in the inning to make it 8-2.
York scored a RBI single in the fifth inning and tacked on two runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-5 entering the final inning.
A two-run single and a bunt scored the winning runs for York. Lundstrom finished the game allowing seven runs on six hits to go with three walks and nine strikeouts.
CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON 9, SOS REBELS JUNIORS 5: Schmidtberger got the start for the Rebels Juniors against Central City/Fullerton looking to cap off a winning week.
The Rebels scored in the first inning on a RBI sac fly by Lundstrom but Central City/Fullerton took the lead for good in the second inning.
Three run-scoring singles and an error would make it 4-1. SOS cut the deficit to one run in the third inning on a fielding error and a wild pitch.
An SOS error pushed the deficit back up to two in favor of CCF. A hit batter and a wild pitch allowed to more in for a 7-3 separation.
A pinch hit two-run single in the the fifth inning made it 9-3. Whitmore cut it to 9-5 on a two-run single.
Schmidtberger took the loss allowing seven runs on six hits.
SOS Rebels Juniors (3-2)....................................... 9-0-2-2-0-0 -- 13-9-1
NBMB Juniors........................................................ 2-1-2-3-0-0 -- 8-9-4
Win: Kolton Neujahr (1-0) 2IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 3K. 1B: Isaiah Zelasney, Cohen Calahan, Wyatt Urban, Kolton Neujahr, Brayden Schmidtberger, Leighton Nuttelman. 2B: Wyatt Urban. RBI: Cohen Calahan 2, Kolton Neujahr 3, Leighton Nuttelman, Brayden Schmidtberger 3, Wyatt Urban 2. R: Isaiah Zelasney 2, Cohen Calahan 4, Wyatt Urban, Kolton Neujahr, Brayden Schmidtberger. BB: Cohen Calahan 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Trevor Bolton. SB: Cohen Calahan 3, Andrew Dubas 2, Kolton Neujahr, Leighton Nuttelman 2, Brayden Schmidtberger, Wyatt Urban, Isaiah Zelasney 3.
Thayer Central.................................................... 3-1-0-0-0-0-1 -- 5-7-3
SOS Rebels Juniors (4-2).................................. 2-0-3-2-0-4-X -- 11-11-2
Win: Cooper Sundberg (1-1) 5IP, 6H, 4R, 1ER, 3K, 2BB. 1B: Cohen Calahan, Shayden Lundstrom 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Colton Kirby, Andrew Dubas. 2B: Cohen Calahan 2, Isaiah Zelasney 2. RBI: Isaiah Zelasney, Cohen Calahan 3, Wyatt Urban 2, Colton Kirby. R: Isaiah Zelasney 3, Cohen Calahan 2, Shayden Lundstrom 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Kolton Neujahr, Andrew Dubas. BB: Isaiah Zelasney, Colton Kirby. SB: Cohen Calahan, Colton Kirby, Shayden Lundstrom, Kolton Neujahr, Wyatt Urban 3, Isaiah Zelasney 2.
SOS Rebels Juniors (4-3)...................................... 2-2-2-2-0-0-0 -- 8-6-4
York.................................................................. 0-0-2-0-1-2-4 -- 9-6-7
Loss: Shayden Lundstrom (1-1) 5.1IP, 6H, 7R, 5ER, 9K, 3BB. 1B: Shayden Lundstrom, Brayden Schmidtberger, Andrew Dubas 2, Isaac Whitmore. 3B: Isaiah Zelasney. RBI: Isaiah Zelasney, Cohen Calahan, Brayden Schmidtberger, Andrew Dubas, Trevor Bolton, Leighton Nuttelman. R: Isaiah Zelasney 2, Cohen Calahan, Shayden Lundstrom, Brayden Schmidtberger, Andrew Dubas, Kolton Neujahr, Trevor Bolton. BB: Isaiah Zelasney 2, Cohen Calahan, Kolton Neujahr, Trevor Bolton. SB: Cohen Calahan, Andrew Dubas, Isaiah Zelasney 2.
Central City/Fullerton............................................. 0-4-0-3-2-0 -- 9-8-1
SOS Rebels Juniors (4-4)......................................... 1-0-2-0-2-0 -- 5-8-5
Loss: Brayden Schmidtberger (0-1) 3.2IP, 6H, 7R, 2ER, 5K, 1BB. 1B: Shayden Lundstrom, Isaac Whitmore, Brayden Schmidtberger, Kolton Neujahr, Trevor Bolton 2. 3B: Shayden Lundstrom, Isaiah Zelasney. RBI: Shayden Lundstrom 2, Isaac Whitmore, Brayden Schmidtberger, Kolton Neujahr. R: Isaiah Zelasney 2, Cohen Calahan, Shayden Lundstrom, Wyatt Urban. BB: Isaiah Zelasney, Cohen Calahan, Wyatt Urban. SB: Brayden Schmidtberger, Wyatt Urban, Isaiah Zelasney 2.