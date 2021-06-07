Rebel Juniors split four-game week

Calahan drove in another run in the sixth on a RBI double. He wound up scoring on a fielding error. Kirby made it 11-4 on a RBI single to center field.

Thayer Central plated its fifth run on a groundout but SOS finished the game on top 11-5.

Sundberg got the win for the Rebels, tossing five innings allowing four runs on six hits to go with two walks and three strikeouts.

YORK 9, SOS REBELS JUNIORS 8: The Juniors jumped out to an 8-2 lead after four innings before York mounted a big comeback and walked it off in the seventh.

SOS scored two runs in each of the first four innings. In the opening frame, Zelasney scored on an error and Schmidtberger brought in Calahan on a RBI single back up the middle.

Zelasney and Calahan were involved in the scoring in the second inning on a RBI triple by Zelasney. A Calahan sac fly brought Zelasney in for a 4-0 advantage.

A bases loaded walk by Bolton and a fielder's choice made it 6-0 heading to the bottom of the third. York plated two runs in the ensuing half-inning on a pair of SOS errors to make it 6-2.

Dubas drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning with Schmidtberger scoring later in the inning to make it 8-2.