Rebel Seniors and Juniors split a pair

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion baseball teams split a pair of games last week, both defeating Tecumseh then both taking defeats to Wahoo.

The SOS Seniors started with a 6-4 win over Tecumseh on May 26 thanks to a four-run third then saw a late-inning comeback come up short on an 8-7 Wahoo walk off win on Saturday.

The SOS Juniors dominated Tecumseh 13-2 thanks to a nine-run first inning then fell just short to Wahoo 3-2 after falling into a 3-0 hole.

WAHOO 8, SOS SENIORS 7: SOS tied it in the sixth 2-2 after Wahoo scored single runs in the second and fourth. Wahoo pushed four across in the bottom of the sixth, gave up six in the top of the seventh then plated two and walked it off for a win in the bottom half.

Jett Pinneo had three hits while Mick Hoatson and Wyatt Urban both had two RBIs.

A walk, single, double steal and passed ball put Wahoo up 1-0 in the second. A single, error and wild pitch made it 2-0 in the fourth.

Shayden Lundstrom was hit by a pitch to start the fifth, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Wyatt Urban. Lundstrom doubled and scored on another Urban single for the 2-2 tie in the sixth.