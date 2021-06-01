Rebel Seniors and Juniors split a pair

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Legion baseball teams split a pair of games last week, both defeating Tecumseh then both taking defeats to Wahoo.
The SOS Seniors started with a 6-4 win over Tecumseh on May 26 thanks to a four-run third then saw a late-inning comeback come up short on an 8-7 Wahoo walk off win on Saturday.
The SOS Juniors dominated Tecumseh 13-2 thanks to a nine-run first inning then fell just short to Wahoo 3-2 after falling into a 3-0 hole.
WAHOO 8, SOS SENIORS 7: SOS tied it in the sixth 2-2 after Wahoo scored single runs in the second and fourth. Wahoo pushed four across in the bottom of the sixth, gave up six in the top of the seventh then plated two and walked it off for a win in the bottom half.
Jett Pinneo had three hits while Mick Hoatson and Wyatt Urban both had two RBIs.
A walk, single, double steal and passed ball put Wahoo up 1-0 in the second. A single, error and wild pitch made it 2-0 in the fourth.
Shayden Lundstrom was hit by a pitch to start the fifth, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Wyatt Urban. Lundstrom doubled and scored on another Urban single for the 2-2 tie in the sixth.
Three hits, two walks, a hit batter and two errors scored four Wahoo run sin the bottom of the sixth. Isaiah Zelasney singled in a run, Hoatson singled in two, Lundstrom tied it on a double and Hoatson scored on a wild pitch for an 8-7 SOS lead.
A leadoff single then a home run to left gave Wahoo the walk off win.
SOS SENIORS 6, TECUMSEH 4: Tecumseh led 3-1 after 2 and ⅓ innings when SOS took the lead for good on four runs in the bottom half.
Lundstrom was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for one run, Grady Belt scored on a passed ball to tie it, Hoatson scored on the same pitch on a bad throw to third and Lundstrom came in later on a wild pitch.
A hit batter then an error with two down in the fourth made it 6-3.
Lundstrom had two RBIs while Zelasney, Hoatson, Belt and Lundstrom had hits. Hoatson picked up the win on five innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts.
WAHOO 3, SOS JUNIORS 2: Three straight walks and a hit batter put Wahoo up 1-0 in the second. A ground out two hitters later made it 2-0. A two-out single with a runner at second in the third inning made it 3-0.
Lundstrom's leadoff home run in the sixth was the only Juniors run of the game. SOS struck out 12 times and left eight on base. Lundstrom went seven innings on the mound with two hits, an earned run, one walk and two strikeouts.
SOS JUNIORS 13, TECUMSEH: The SOS lineup put together nine hits and 12 walks while needing just 3 and ½ innings to pick up the win.
The Rebels sent 14 to the plate while scoring nine in the first inning with five hits and five walks,. Urban drove in one with a bases-loaded single, Brayden Schmidtberger did the same in the next at-bat, Kolton Neujahr grounded into an out but pushed another run across, Trevor Bolton doubled in two, Isaac Whitmore grounded out to second but scored another run, Cohen Calahan singled one in and Lundstrom singled in two.
A single, wild pitch and another single scored a Tecumseh run in the third. Urban tripled in a run, Neujahr doubled in two and Bolton singled in another for the final SOS run of the game.
A walk and a double gave Tecumseh its final run.
Cooper Sundberg started for SOS and went three innings with two hits, two earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.
