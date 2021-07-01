Rebel Seniors win four of six

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) Seniors completed a busy week of games with four wins, three of which came at the Silver Creek Tournament. Much like how the Rebels have found success all year, it was a total team effort.

Mick Hoatson put together two games with multiple hits and drove in two runs, Pierce Branting drove in a run in one game and was 2 for 3 in another and Shayden Lundstrom was 4 for 8 during one stretch with three RBIs. On the mound, Lundstrom, Brayden Schmidtberger and Colin Wingard had wins that included five or more innings of work.

SOS defeated Wood River 10-0 in a road shutout on June 24, lost 13-1 to Palmer-Wolbah-Greely to open the Silver Creek Tournament, won three straight 11-3 (Utica-Beaver Crossing), 6-4 (Wood River) and 8-3 (PWG) then dropped a 4-0 contest to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boleus to close the weekend.

DCB 4, SOS Seniors 0: Branting had two hits while Jett Pinneo and Lundstrom each had a single in what accounted for all the base hits the Rebls could produce.

Branting threw five innings and gave up two earned on six hits with four walks. A leadoff single, stolen base and double gave DCB a 1-0 lead after one. It stayed that way until the sixth when DCB added three on two walks and two singles.