Rebel Seniors win four of six

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) Seniors completed a busy week of games with four wins, three of which came at the Silver Creek Tournament. Much like how the Rebels have found success all year, it was a total team effort.
Mick Hoatson put together two games with multiple hits and drove in two runs, Pierce Branting drove in a run in one game and was 2 for 3 in another and Shayden Lundstrom was 4 for 8 during one stretch with three RBIs. On the mound, Lundstrom, Brayden Schmidtberger and Colin Wingard had wins that included five or more innings of work.
SOS defeated Wood River 10-0 in a road shutout on June 24, lost 13-1 to Palmer-Wolbah-Greely to open the Silver Creek Tournament, won three straight 11-3 (Utica-Beaver Crossing), 6-4 (Wood River) and 8-3 (PWG) then dropped a 4-0 contest to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boleus to close the weekend.
DCB 4, SOS Seniors 0: Branting had two hits while Jett Pinneo and Lundstrom each had a single in what accounted for all the base hits the Rebls could produce.
Branting threw five innings and gave up two earned on six hits with four walks. A leadoff single, stolen base and double gave DCB a 1-0 lead after one. It stayed that way until the sixth when DCB added three on two walks and two singles.
SOS Seniors 8, PWG 3: In a rematch of the first game of the tournament, SOS exacted some revenge with a three-run sixth inning that turned a 5-3 lead into an 8-3 win. PWG plated the first run in the first but SOS answered with two each in the second and third.
Lundstrom had his second two-hit, two-RBI game while Hoaston, Pierce Branting and Colton Kirby all knocked in a run.
Wingard got the win, striking out seven, allowing 11 hits and three runs, one earned, in seven innings on 102 pitches of work. Seventy-two of his pitches were for strikes.
SOS 6, Wood River 4: The second game between the same two teams two days later produced a much closer affair. The Rebels scored the first five runs of the game then hung on as the Wolverines mounted a comeback.
Wood River cut it to 5-2 after five then answered an SOS run in the top of the seventh with two in the bottom half.
With the tying runs on base and no outs, Wingard escaped the jam with two strikeouts and a fly out to centerfield.
Shayden Lundstrom and Hoatson both had two hits and one RBI. Lundstrom had a double while Branting, Wingard and Urban all drove in a run.
Brayden Schmidtberger got the win, going 5 and ⅓ innings on 77 pitches allowing two runs, one earned, and striking out four.
SOS 11, UBC 3: Branting and Wingard both led the way with two RBIs each while Belt, Hoatson and Pinneo all drove in a run. Isaiah Zelasney also recorded an RBI and scored three runs.
Lundstrom threw a complete game on 90 pitches, 40 walks, three hits, three runs and five strikeouts. It was 4-0 through three innings when SOS plated five in the fourth on five walks, a hit batter and a single.
PWG 13, SOS Seniors 1: PWG took the first meeting between the two of the tournament thanks to an eight-run third. Thirteen hitters came to the plate in the inning and PWG took the lead for good with four hits, two walks, two hit batters and an error.
Zelasney had the lone Rebels run in the first when he was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on an error and stole home.
SOS Seniors 10, Wood River 0: The 10-0 road win at Wood River included a 2 for 3 day with an RBI and a 1-2 performance by Isaiah Zelasney with an RBI. Hoatson and Kolton Neujahr limited the hosts to just one hit, struck out five and walked four
After a quiet few innings, SOS had its bats come alive with four runs in the fourth inning then six in the sixth to force the mercy rule. Isaac Whitmore and Pinneo drove in runs in the fourth with RBI singles. Two more came in on wild pitch and an error.
